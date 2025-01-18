Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to parody account announcing his candidacy for Ohio governor: ‘Not a…’

Vivek Ramaswamy took to X to address a post about his candidacy for Ohio governor by a parody account using his name. Wittily, he informed his followers that the post came from a fake account, adding that the idea of candidacy doesn’t sound “bad”. Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy’s post about a parody account has gone viral. (Getty Images via AFP)

What did the parody account say?

“I am officially announcing my candidacy for governor of Ohio. I am ready to lead with vision, integrity, and a commitment to addressing the needs of every Ohioan. Together, we can build a brighter future for our state,” reads a post from the parody account.

Community note hits

The share was quickly community-posted. The remark about it read, “This is not the real Account of Vivek Ramaswamy.”

What did Vivek Ramaswamy say?

“Note - the below is a parody account,” the Indian-origin entrepreneur wrote while resharing the X post from the fake account. “Not a bad idea, though,” he added.

Take a look at the post here:

Polarising remarks:

“I live in Ohio. I would vote for you,” wrote an X user. “Great to see you're considering a run in Ohio Vivek, your leadership would be a breath of fresh air. Your vision for America is badly needed in the heartland, hope you get a chance to make it happen. Good luck with your campaign, looking forward to seeing what you can do for Ohio,” posted another.

Expressing their opposition, an individual commented, “It's not a ‘bad idea,’ it's a horrible idea. Another expressed, “Hard pass.”

A few commented on how they were initially fooled by the post from the parody account. Just like this individual, who said, “It almost fooled me.” Another shared, “I followed this all the way back to you. Community notes work.”