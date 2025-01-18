SpaceX chopsticks, veg dinner and talks on Kumbh Mela: Elon Musk's meet with top Indian CEOs

Elon Musk’s meet with India Global Forum business delegation at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas witnessed discussions ranging from US-India ties to Mahakumbh Mela. Tesla CEO Elon Musk with Indian business leaders including Ritesh Agarwal, Kalyan Raman, and Amish Tripathi. (X/@riteshagar)

The exclusive gathering saw Indian entrepreneurs directly engaging with Elon Musk and touring his space company’s cutting-edge exploration facilities. They also got a chance to witness the launch and booster catch of SpaceX’s Starship Flight 7.

Founder and Group CEO of OYO, Ritesh Agarwal, shared in a post on Musk’s microblogging platform ‘X’, that the Tesla CEO is “fascinated about Kumbh Mela”.

Mahakumbh invite to SpaceX chopsticks

Author Amish Tripathi also revealed that an invitation to the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 was extended to Musk, “hope he can make it”.

In an X post, Tripathi added that during the “invigorating hour” with the Tesla CEO, they discussed “a range of topics from spirituality, consciousness, interplanetary travel, monetary policy, engineering amongst others”.

Revealing further details from inside the global forum meet, Agarwal vegetarian food was served at the dinner hosted by Musk, describing it as “one of the most incredible veg spread at space X. As a vegetarian, loved up”.

The OYO CEO also said that the Indian businessmen were also gifted SpaceX chopsticks to commemorate the Super Heavy booster’s return. The metal chopsticks had ‘STARSHIP’ engraved on them.

The SpaceX chopsticks gifted by Elon Musk to the Indian business leaders at the global forum. (X/@riteshagar)

“Elon is by far doing the most to evolve human kind or as Peter Thiel says has us closest to getting flying cars,” Agarwal said in the SpaceX CEO’s praise.

He also shared some of Musk’s remarks from their hour-long interaction. The Tesla CEO said that “India evokes the emotion of Ancient and ‘Great’ Civilisation.”

Pressing on the ties between the United States and India, Musk highlighted that things are “trending positive” and expressed excitement for the things yet to come.

Elon Musk also offered insights into the work of his own companies, SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, pointing out his believe in the transformative potential technology holds.

“The goal of SpaceX is to expand the scope and scale of consciousness beyond what we know to understand what questions to ask about the answer that is the universe,” he told the Indian business leaders.

"One of the things we're aiming for with Grok is we're pretty confident that soon Grok 3 will be the most sophisticated AI in the world,” Musk added.

Among those present at the Indian Global Forum delegation were Essar Capital director Prashant Ruia, Kotak811 Co-head Jay Kotak, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Raman, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited director Aryaman Birla, and OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal and author Amish Tripathi.

(with agency inputs)