Donald Trump dances with village people at DC victory rally before inauguration: Watch

Donald Trump celebrated his return to the presidency with a victory rally in Washington, D.C., one day before his swearing-in as the 47th president of the United States. Dubbed the "Make America Great Again Victory Rally," the event took place at the Capital One Arena, featuring speeches, musical performances, and appearances by Trump allies and family members. US President-elect Donald Trump, center, arrives for a rally at Capital One Arena ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Trump victory dance with supporters at DC rally

The main event may have moved indoors because of the freezing conditions, but that didn't stop the incoming President from going all groovy. As the band performed their hit disco anthem "Y.M.C.A.," Trump, without a second thought, took the stage with the Village People, who had planned to perform onstage, belting out his signature Trump moves, characterized by arm swings and rhythmic clapping. The president-elect appeared delighted, shaking hands with band members both before and after the performance.

Celebrity guests and musical acts ahead of Trump's inauguration

The rally featured an array of musical performances, including appearances by Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood. In addition to the entertainment, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an impromptu speech. Accompanied by his son, X-Æ-12, Musk shared a message of change and efficiency, gushing about his new role as the head of the Department of Governmental Efficiency in the Trump administration alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump’s busy day one: To sign 200 executive orders

As Trump prepares to kickstart his 2.0 era, he plans to sign over 200 executive orders on his first day in office. These orders will address key issues like border security, energy policies, and the dismantling of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs, according to the Independent. However, the administration reportedly faces staffing challenges, with only a quarter of the required 4,000 political appointees in place.

Historic inauguration amid freezing weather

Due to freezing temperatures gripping the northeastern United States, Monday’s inauguration ceremony has been moved indoors to the Capitol’s rotunda. This marks the first indoor ceremony since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985.