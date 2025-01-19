Elon Musk adds drama to Djokovic interview boycott, rips ‘legacy media’ to shreds in fresh Australian Open controversy

Novak Djokovic had a massive meltdown at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, despite defeating Jiri Lehecka in his fourth round Australian Open 2025 fixture in Melbourne. The Serbian ace secured a 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory, but had to deal with the crowd going against him and trying to distract him. Then after his win, he snubbed two-time Australian Open champion Jim Courier for a courtside interview, which left everyone confused. Elon Musk retweeted Novak Djokovic's video on X.

Later on, he did reveal his reason behind declining an interview with the tennis legend during his post-match press conference and also in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter. He accused a sports reporter, working for the Grand Slam’s event official broadcaster, of mocking Serbian tennis fans and also for making offensive and insulting remarks about him.

Elon Musk joins the drama, supports Novak Djokovic interview boycott

Much to the surprise of fans, Elon Musk, who is known for his outspoken and aggressive personality, retweeted Djokovic’s video and mocked the ‘legacy media’ organisations. He wrote, “It’s way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity of filter of legacy media.”

Musk is the founder and chairman of X, the company which purchased and renamed Twitter in 2023.

In the video posted on X, Djokovic accused Channel Nine reporter Tony Jones of offensive comments and went on to reveal that he would not give a courtside interview at the ongoing tournament, unless Channel Nine issued a public apology. “A couple of days ago, a famous sports journalist who works for the official broadcaster, Channel Nine, here in Australia made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me,” he said.

“Since then, he chose not to issue any public apology, neither did Channel Nine. Since they are the official broadcaster, I chose not to give interviews to Channel Nine,” he added.

Djokovic will face arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals, on Tuesday. The pair have faced each other seven times, with Alcaraz trailing 3-4. Last year, the Spaniard lost in the men’s singles final at Paris 2024.