Djokovic controversially refuses Australian Open interview, demands apology for ‘insults’ and ‘mockery of Serbian fans’

Despite sealing a win in his fourth round Australian Open 2025 clash, Novak Djokovic had a frustrating outing at the Rod Laver Arena The Serbian will now face Carlos Alcaraz in their blockbuster quarter-final clash, in his attempt at a record-extending 11th Grand Slam title in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic reacts during his fourth round match against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka.(REUTERS)

After his 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win vs Czech ace Jiri Lehecka, Djokovic refused to be interviewed courtside. The World No. 7 stated that he would resume interviews at the Australian Open, only after he received an apology from Nine Network reporter Tony Jones for offensive and racist insults. Nine Network are the official broadcasters for the Australian Open.

Why did Novak Djokovic refuse to do an interview with tennis legend Jim Courier?

The Paris 2024 gold medallist refused to do a courtside interview with tennis legend Jim Courier, instead opening his post-match press conference with a bombshell statement. “A couple of days ago, a famous sports journalist who works for the official broadcaster, Channel Nine, here in Australia made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me,” he said.

“Since then, he chose not to issue any public apology, neither did Channel Nine. Since they are the official broadcaster, I chose not to give interviews to Channel Nine.

“I have nothing against Jim Courier and the Australian public, and it was a very awkward situation for me to face on the court today.

“It's unfortunate, I chose to say something to the crowd, but obviously it wasn't the time and space for me to explain what I'm doing right now.

“I leave it to Channel Nine to handle this the way they see fit, and that's all,” he added.

During a broadcast last week, Jones called Djokovic ‘overrated’, and a ‘has-been’, while showing Serbian tennis fans on-air. “Novak, he's overrated. Novak's a has-been. Novak, kick him out. Boy, I'm glad they can't hear me. Anyway, let's get onto the tennis,” he said.

During the match, Djokovic also had to battle the wrath of fans. During the third set when Lehecka was trying to make a late comeback, fans began to try to distract Djokovic, especially while he was serving, that even the chair umpire had to intervene.