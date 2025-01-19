Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Djokovic’s wife reveals shocking retirement story on devastating 2018 loss: 'He gathered all of us and said 'I'm done'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 19, 2025 06:22 AM IST

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena decided to reveal a bombshell retirement story, when her husband crashed to a first round defeat in 2018.

Novak Djokovic is currently chasing a record-extending 11th Australian Open Grand Slam title in Melbourne, and is set to face Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round on Sunday. The Serbian ace also is aiming to clinch a record-extending 24th Grand Slam men’s singles title.

Novak Djokovic gives his wife Jelena a kiss as he celebrates with his family in the crowd after beating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in their Paris 2024 men's singles final.(AFP)
Novak Djokovic gives his wife Jelena a kiss as he celebrates with his family in the crowd after beating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in their Paris 2024 men's singles final.(AFP)

He is already 37-years-old, and is the only one remaining from the ‘Big Three’, with Rafael Nadal announcing his retirement last year. Meanwhile, even rival Andy Murray retired after the Paris Olympics 2024, and has joined his coaching staff.

Also Read: ‘I have a wife… Should we set a date?’: Novak Djokovic comes up witty reply to heckler after Australian Open win

He hasn’t dropped any retirement hints yet, and looks set to continue for at least two more seasons, considering his mental and physical strength. But according to his wife Jelena, Novak was about to end his career seven years ago, and it took days to convince him to take a u-turn from his decision.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena drops bombshell retirement story

In an interview with In Depth, she revealed that after his shock loss to Benoit Paire in the first round of the 2018 Miami Open, Djokovic had given up, and had decided to retire. “He just gathered all of us and said, ‘you know guys, I’m done’,” she said.

“I’m like, ‘but you can’t quit’, and we were crying, we were like ‘what are you doing? This is not the time’.

“It was just crazy … we went on a holiday together. When he decides he doesn’t want to play tennis … he doesn’t want anything to do with tennis, and I love tennis.”

Then Jelena revealed that it was only after a game of tennis with their son Stefan that he changed his mind. “He showed up on the third or fourth day (of the holiday), and saw me and Stef playing on the court,” she said.

“Luckily he saw how much fun we were having … he was like, ‘can I have a racquet, please?’. He took a few balls and starting serving, and he was like, ‘it’s not feeling bad, it’s OK – I’m going to call Marian (Vajda), I’m going to ask him to come back and be my coach again’,” she added.

Djokovic had a disappointing 2024 season, where he failed to win any Grand Slams, and fell down the rankings to No. 7. The only positive in his campaign last year was the Paris Olympics 2024, where he clinched gold. The Serbian has also lately been outspoken in his reaction to the handling of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek’s doping cases, criticising the investigation.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On