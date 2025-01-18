Menu Explore
‘I have a wife… Should we set a date?’: Novak Djokovic comes up witty reply to heckler after Australian Open win

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 18, 2025 01:39 PM IST

Novak Djokovic remained on the court for an interview. Then one spectator, apparently drunk, didn’t want him to go and kept on screaming.

Novak Djokovic reigned supreme on Friday as he cruised past Tomas Machac in his Australian Open 2025 third round fixture, in Melbourne on Friday. After the win, the Serbian ace had an altercation with a fan, which created some controversy, but he dealt with it in a creative way.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures as he celebrates winning his third round match.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures as he celebrates winning his third round match.(REUTERS)

During the post-match interview, Djokovic remained on the court for an interview. Then one spectator, apparently drunk, didn’t want him to go and kept on screaming. In response, Djokovic quipped, “Sorry mate, I have a wife. We can have a drink though. Maybe you’ve had a few already?”

Also Read: ‘Compare that to the Chinese cases…’: Anti-doping chief passes verdict on Jannik Sinner amid ongoing CAS investigation

Meanwhile, Djokovic also revealed that he recognised the heckler, and said that the person was distracting him throughout the match. “Him and I were going back and forth for quite a while actually, since…”

“Should we set up a date?”

Then he went on to reveal, “Listen, I’m happy to have a drink with him now that the match is over, we can reflect nicely on what we’ve said to each other during the match... What were we talking about?”

He has been ranked No. 1 for a record total of 428 weeks in a record 13 different years by the ATP, for a record total of 428 weeks in a record 13 different years, and also ended as the year-end No. 1 a record eight times. He has a record 25 Grand Slam titles, including 10 Australian Open trophies.

Last year, he had a disappointing season, and failed to win a single Grand Slam, winning only Olympic gold. He will be looking to silence his critics this season, and climb back to top spot in the ATP rankings. He has also been vocal about Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek’s doping cases. The World No. 7 criticised the investigation of their doping cases, and stated that other players received harsher punishments in the past for similar doping cases.

