First pictures of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani were seen at a pre-swearing-in dinner organised for US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC. Mukesh and Nita Ambani posed for pictures with Indian entrepreneurs at the dinner in Washington DC.(Instagram/the_kalpeshmehta)

The couple are also expected to attend Trump's inauguration on January 20. The industrialist, one of the richest people in the world, is expected to have a prominent spot with other notable guests, including Trump's Cabinet nominees and elected officials, reported news agency ANI.

At the pre-inauguration dinner, the Ambanis were photographed with other Indian entrepreneurs including Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M Developers and Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers.

Take a look at the photos here:

Kalpesh Mehta, who is the licensed Indian partner for Trump Towers, has been instrumental in bringing the Trump brand to India and Pankaj Bansal's M3M Developers is a key partner in developing Trump Towers in India.

Taking to Instagram, Mehta shared photo from the event, posing next to Mukesh and Nita Ambani. "Fun night with Nita and Mukesh Ambani at the inaugural event for President Trump," he wrote in the caption. While Mukesh Ambani wore a black suit, Nita Ambani wore a silk saree with a long overcoat.

The Indian real estate entrepreneur also shared pictures with Trump along with a video of Trump standing next to wife Melania while watching a series of fireworks go off ahead of his inauguration. "Incredible start to the inaugural festivities with an intimate friends and family evening at Trump National Sterling. Privileged to celebrate with and for the 45th and 47th POTUS," Mehta wrote.

Apart from Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, and other global business leaders were also in attendance at the dinner. According to the report, the Ambanis were invited for a "candlelight dinner" with Donald Trump the night before his inauguration ceremony.

After Trump's swearing-in ceremony, Nita and Mukesh Ambani will also attend a black-tie reception hosted by Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.