Antilia security guard roasts content creators trying to meet the Ambanis. Watch

Gaining entry to the world’s most expensive private residence requires more than just your word, as two content creators found out the hard way when they visited Antilia. In a stunt that has gone viral online, content creators Ben Sumadiwiria and Aris Yeager tried gaining entry to Antilia, the palatial Mumbai residence of the billionaire Ambani family, while claiming to be friends with Mr Ambani. Ben Sumadiwiria and Aris Yeager got rebuffed while trying to enter Antilia. (Instagram/@theeuropeankid)

Sumadiwiria and Yeager filmed themselves chatting with the security guard stationed outside Antilia. The duo tried to convince the guard that the Ambanis had invited them over after meeting them at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

“Yeah we’re friends with Ambani. We are also wealthy people,” the content creators were heard telling the guard.

It was an obvious ploy. Sumadiwiria and his friend probably expected to get rebuffed. What they probably did not expect was to get roasted by the security guard at Antilia.

Antilia guard trolls pranksters

The security guard interacting with the content creators was heard asking if they had been invited or had an email or any sort of official communication from the Ambanis.

“He said we can come any time. Tell him we are here,” Sumadiwiria and co responded.

The guard tried telling them that the Ambanis were not at home: “He’s abroad, somewhere else.”

The creators then asked if they could wait inside, only to be roasted by the quick-witted guard.

“It’s a house, it’s not a restaurant,” the guard replied.

Some more insistence from Sumadiwiria, including the outrageous claim that his father owns Bali, failed to budge the guard. The content creators finally left after a bit, having failed to enter Antilia.

Watch the video below:

The video has gone viral with a staggering 30 million views on Instagram and another million on X.

Viewers were much amused by the sharp-tongued Antilia guard and his comeback.

“Ambani’s security guard roasts a rich kid of Europe,” wrote one Instagram user. “Even their security guards talk in English,” another said.