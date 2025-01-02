Businessman who rang in New Year with Ambanis cancelled Dubai plan for Jamnagar: ‘Got news at 3 am’

A businessman who is a friend of the Ambani family said he made a sudden change to his plans this New Year. In a video shared on his Instagram, Bharat Mehra announced that he had cancelled his trip to Dubai after receiving a last-minute invitation to attend an event in Jamnagar. He revealed that he received the information at 3 am and, in a quick decision, opted to cancel his Dubai trip. Businessman Bharat J Mehra with the Ambani family at Jamnagar.(Instagram/@amabniupdate)

“There was a plan to celebrate my New Year in Dubai, but now I will be going to Jamnagar because there is some function there. We got this news at 3 am in the morning that we are going to fly. I will be in Jamnagar for 2-3 days,” he said in the video shared on New Year’s Eve. As he wraps up, he turns the camera to reveal his friend, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was flying with him.

The Ambani family’s lavish New Year celebrations were marked by the presence of several prominent personalities, including the Ambanis themselves and their close friends. Bharat Mehra shared a series of pictures from the event, giving followers a closer look at the family’s celebrations. The images featured Nita Ambani, her sons Akash and Anant Ambani, and Isha Ambani’s father-in-law, Ajay Piramal. In one of the photos, Mehra can be seen posing with Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani, indicating the special bond between the billionaire family and the businessman.

The family gathered for the celebrations in Jamnagar, where they welcomed the New Year in the company of close friends, family and business associates. The Ambanis have long been known for their extravagant and exclusive gatherings, and this year’s celebration was no different, with a blend of personal connections and a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle they lead.

Bharat J. Mehra, who is known for his vast expertise in astrology, technology, and philanthropy, has long been a trusted business advisor to several high-profile individuals and families. His association with the Ambani family is well documented. Earlier last year, Mehra took to Instagram to share a picture of Anant Ambani with his birthday gift. In the image, Ambani was seen holding a painting by MF Husain.

As the new year unfolded, the Ambanis, including their close friends like Mehra, rang in 2025 with style. Akash and Anant Ambani were seen in striking black outfits, exuding a sense of elegance and style. Akash Ambani opted for a black collared shacket with front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. He paired it with a simple black crewneck T-shirt and matching black pants, completing his ensemble with crisp white sneakers. His brother Anant, known for his low-key yet sophisticated style, also sported a black outfit that complemented Akash’s attire, bringing a cohesive look to their appearance at the event.