 Anant Ambani gets MF Husain painting as birthday gift from businessman Bharat Mehra
Anant Ambani gets MF Husain painting as birthday gift from businessman Bharat Mehra

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 12, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Businessman Bharat Mehra shared a picture of his birthday gift to Anant Ambani. It is a painting by MF Husain on Socotra dragon tree wood.

Businessman Bharat Mehra took to Instagram to share a picture of Anant Ambani with his birthday gift. In the image, Ambani is seen holding a painting by MF Husain. The picture has gone crazy viral and is being shared by many across various social media platforms.

The image shows Anand Ambani with his birthday gift from Bharat Mehra - an MF Husain painting. (Instagram/@bharatjmehra11)
The image shows Anand Ambani with his birthday gift from Bharat Mehra - an MF Husain painting. (Instagram/@bharatjmehra11)

“MF Husain chiselled on the Socotra dragon Yemeni tree wood… Happy Bday,” Bharat Mehra wrote as he shared the picture. The photo also shows him standing beside Ambani. The painting shows Ganapati playing a traditional Indian musical instrument.

Also Read: 10 things to know about Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared about 20 hours ago, the post has accumulated nearly 1.7 lakh likes. The share has further collected tons of comments from people. A few also reacted to the share with heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“Amazing painting,” posted an Instagram user.

“Superb painting,” shared another.

Also Read: Unexpected guests ‘crash’ Anant Ambani’s 29th birthday party. See Vantara’s teaser

“Dear Bharat, this is such a thoughtful gift,” added a third.

“I love this. My heart is melting,” wrote a fifth.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, turned 29 on April 10. He celebrated his special day at Gujarat’s Jamnagar with his family, friends, and other celebrity guests. Ahead of his birthday, he was spotted in Dubai with his fiance Radhika Marchant.

He leads Reliance's new energy business after being named its head in 2022. He is also spearheading the Vantara (Star of the Forest) programme. Spread across 3,000 acres, it is designed to rescue, treat, care and rehabilitate injured, threatened, and abused animals.

What are your thoughts on this post about the beautiful painting by MF Husain given to Anant Ambani by businessman Bharat Mehra as a birthday gift?

Anant Ambani gets MF Husain painting as birthday gift from businessman Bharat Mehra
