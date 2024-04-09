Unexpected guests ‘crash’ Anant Ambani’s 29th birthday party. See Vantara’s teaser

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will celebrate his 29th birthday on April 10. Several celebrities are heading to Gujarat’s Jamnagar to partake in his birthday festivities. With the countdown ticking down to Anant’s special day, Vantara, a wildlife preservation project he initiated, has conveyed their heartfelt birthday wishes. Anant Ambani will turn 29 on April 10. (HT gallery)

“Happy birthday to Shri Anant Ambani, the pioneer and visionary behind our one-of-its-kind initiative. Your kindness and dedication to better the lives of these vulnerable creatures is an inspiration to all of us,” reads the caption to the post shared on Instagram.

“Look who crashed Shri Anant Ambani’s birthday party,” reads the text inserted on one of the pictures shared online.

A picture shows an elephant partying at the poolside. Another shows two elephants posing for the camera. Yet another picture shows two elephants enjoying themselves as they eat grass.

About Vantara

Vantara is a project spearheaded by Anant Ambani “to care for distressed animals and support twenty-first-century objectives for the conservation of biodiversity”. It is situated in the heart of Jamnagar, Gujarat, and is a place where “hope and compassion reign supreme”.