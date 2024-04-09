 Unexpected guests ‘crash’ Anant Ambani’s 29th birthday party. See Vantara’s teaser | Trending - Hindustan Times
Unexpected guests ‘crash’ Anant Ambani’s 29th birthday party. See Vantara’s teaser

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 09, 2024 06:40 PM IST

Ahead of Anant Ambani’s 29th birthday, Vantara took to Instagram to reveal the unexpected guests who crashed his birthday celebration.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will celebrate his 29th birthday on April 10. Several celebrities are heading to Gujarat’s Jamnagar to partake in his birthday festivities. With the countdown ticking down to Anant’s special day, Vantara, a wildlife preservation project he initiated, has conveyed their heartfelt birthday wishes.

Anant Ambani will turn 29 on April 10. (HT gallery)
Anant Ambani will turn 29 on April 10. (HT gallery)

“Happy birthday to Shri Anant Ambani, the pioneer and visionary behind our one-of-its-kind initiative. Your kindness and dedication to better the lives of these vulnerable creatures is an inspiration to all of us,” reads the caption to the post shared on Instagram.

“Look who crashed Shri Anant Ambani’s birthday party,” reads the text inserted on one of the pictures shared online.

A picture shows an elephant partying at the poolside. Another shows two elephants posing for the camera. Yet another picture shows two elephants enjoying themselves as they eat grass.

Take a look at the post here:

Check out how Instagram users reacted to this post here:

“There is a heaven in Jamnagar,” posted an individual.

Another added, “When would Vantara allow us to visit? I'm so so so eager to visit and meet and greet all the rescued beauties and cuties.”

“Cuties,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Loads and loads and loads of blessings to you, Sir, on your birthday. Keep spreading PAWsitivity.”

“Big elephant,” expressed a fifth.

Many even reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

About Vantara

Vantara is a project spearheaded by Anant Ambani “to care for distressed animals and support twenty-first-century objectives for the conservation of biodiversity”. It is situated in the heart of Jamnagar, Gujarat, and is a place where “hope and compassion reign supreme”.

