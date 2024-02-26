Anant Ambani unveils ‘Vantara’, Reliance's animal welfare initiative. Here's all you need to know

Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation launched ‘Vantara’ (Star of the Forest) programme on Monday. The programme will focus on rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad. The Vantara initiative has been conceptualised under the leadership of Anant Ambani, a Director on the boards of RIL and Reliance Foundation. Anant Ambani (File photo)

“What started as a passion for me at a very young age has become a mission now with Vantara and our brilliant and committed team. We are focused at protecting critically endangered species native to India,” said Ambani as quoted by news agency ANI.

“We also want to restore vital habitats and address urgent threats to species and establish Vantara as a leading-edge conservation programme. We are delighted that our efforts have been recognised in India and internationally," he added.

Ambani shared that some of India's and the world's top zoological and medical experts have joined the Vantara mission. He revealed that the programme is receiving active collaborations and guidance of government bodies, research and educational institutions.

He informed that Vantara aims to partner with the Zoo Authority of India and other relevant government organisations. It will help improve all the 150-plus zoos in India in terms of training, capacity building and animal care infrastructure.

"We hope Vantara becomes a beacon of hope globally and can showcase how a forward-thinking institution can help the global biodiversity conservation initiatives,” said Ambani.

Under the Vantara project, a space of 3000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat has been converted into a jungle-like environment that mimics the natural, enriching, lush and verdant habitat for the rescued species to thrive in.

All you need to know about the Vantara programme

Vantara aims to create best-in-class animal conservation and care practices including state-of-the-art healthcare, hospitals, research and academic centres. The initiative involves collaboration with reputed international universities and organisations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), ANI reported.

In last few years, the programme has rescued more than 200 elephants, and thousands of other animals, reptiles and birds from hazardous situations. It has undertaken initiatives for the rehabilitation of key animal species, including rhino, leopard and crocodile.

Vantara has also helped in rescue missions in countries like Mexico, Venezuela etc.

The Vantara programme has worked together with international organisations like Venezuelan National Foundation of Zoos and by associating with reputed organisations worldwide like the Smithsonian and the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums. In India, it collaborates with the National Zoological Park, Assam State Zoo, Nagaland Zoological Park, Sardar Patel Zoological Park etc.

