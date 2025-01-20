Donald Trump to sign over 200 executive orders on day one, focusing on border security, energy, and living costs: Report

President-elect Trump plans to sign over 200 executive orders on his first day in office, focusing on border security, energy, reducing living costs for American families, and ending DEI programmes across the federal government. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo)

A senior administration official, authorised to brief Fox News Digital, said that Trump will sign several “omnibus” executive orders, each containing dozens of significant actions.

“The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty,” Fox News Digital quoted the official as saying.

President-elect Trump’s first day actions will include declaring a national border emergency, directing the US military and Department of Homeland Security to secure the southern border, and making it a national priority to dismantle criminal cartels operating in the US.

Trump will issue a proclamation to close the border to all illegal aliens, as reported by Fox News Digital. He will establish task forces with officers from the FBI, ICE, CEA, and other agencies to eliminate criminal cartels.

Trump will also designate these cartels as foreign terrorist organisations, unlocking new authorities to bolster the homeland security mission.

Trump will reinstate “Remain in Mexico” and “Catch and Release” policies, direct the military to continue building the border wall, and grant emergency powers to suspend the entry of illegal aliens, enabling their swift return to their countries of origin, the report added.

On energy, he will “fully unleash” Alaskan energy, emphasising its crucial role in US national security.

On his first day in office, Trump will move swiftly to suspend the security clearances of 51 national security officials tied to the Hunter Biden laptop issue.

He will establish a clear biological sex definition, rename historical places such as the “Gulf of America,” and terminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the federal government, the report added.