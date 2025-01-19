Donald Trump's India visit, PM Modi’s White House invite likely soon: Report

Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as US President on January 20, has discussed with his advisors about a possible visit to India soon after taking office, a media report said on Saturday, adding that the Republican leader also wants to travel to China to deepen relations with the country. File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump shake hands after introductions during the "Howdi Modi" event, Sept. 22, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston. (AP)

Donald Trump, who arrived at the Dulles International Airport of Washington DC aboard a special plane along with First Lady Melania and son Barron for his inauguration ceremony.

Trump, who during his election campaign had threatened to impose additional tariffs on China, wants to travel to Beijing in bid to “deepen a relationship with Xi Jinping strained by his threat to impose steeper tariffs on Chinese imports,” according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump to visit India soon?

Trump has also talked to advisors about a possible trip to India, according to people close to him, the report further said. The visit could reportedly happen as early as April or in the fall later this year.

An invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Donald Trump for a White House meeting this spring is also being considered as a possibility, the report said.

According to sources cited in the report, a preliminary level of talks took place when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Washington DC around Christmas last month. S Jaishankar is representing India at Trump's inaugural.

India is all set to host the QUAD Summit composed of leaders from Australia, Japan and the United States.

A day earlier, Trump had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has deputed Vice-President Han Zheng to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Washington DC, the first time a senior Chinese official will be present at a US presidential inauguration.

Xi Jinping was invited for Donald Trump's inauguration, however, the Chinese leader never attends the swearing-in of foreign leaders. After the talks, Trump said he held a “very good” phone call with Xi.

“I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately.” Trump said they discussed trade, fentanyl, TikTok and other subjects, and asserted that the call was “very good” for both countries.

“President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!” Trump said.