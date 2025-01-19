Trump arrives in Washington with Melania, Ivanka, and Barron ahead of inauguration

As the nation prepares for a historic presidential inauguration, Donald Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., with his family, marking the start of a busy weekend of events leading up to his swearing-in ceremony on Monday. Due to freezing temperatures in the capital, the inauguration will be moved indoors. Trump will be sworn in in the Capitol Rotunda, and his inaugural address will be delivered from there. President-elect Donald Trump, standing with Melania and Barron Trump, waves as they board an Air Force Special Mission airplane at Palm Beach International Airport Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Fla., enroute to Washington. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)

Trump, Melania, Ivanka, and Barron land in DC

Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania and their son Barron, boarded an Air Force plane at Palm Beach International Airport just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The family waved to supporters as they took off, heading for Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C. Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their children followed shortly after on a separate plane.

For the trip, the incoming President swapped his iconic Trump Force One for a Boeing 757-200, a specially configured aircraft often used by high-ranking officials according to NY Post. Trump’s son Eric, 41, and daughter-in-law Lara, 42, chose to board the family’s private jet for the trip instead.

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, walk off an Air Force Special Mission airplane as they arrive at Dulles International Airport, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Dulles, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and family, arrive to board an Air Force Special Air Mission airplane as it stands ready for President-elect Donald Trump to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Fla., for travel to Washington. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)

A cold-weather inauguration

After delivering his inaugural address from the Capitol Rotunda, Trump will later join supporters at Capital One Arena for an indoor parade, which was a change from the usual outdoor festivities. On Sunday, Trump will hold a rally at the arena and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Saturday night, Trump is hosting a reception and fireworks show at his golf club in Virginia, welcoming 500 guests to celebrate the beginning of his presidency. On Sunday, he will continue preparations for Monday’s big day, which includes a visit to St. John’s church and a private meeting with President Biden before the formal ceremonies.