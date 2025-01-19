Michelle Obama ‘checked out’ of DC life; was ‘furious’ seeing Barack yukking it up with Trump

Barack Obama’s birthday tribute to Michelle Obama has everyone talking. On her 61st birthday, the former President posted a heartfelt note calling her the “love of my life,” amid ongoing rumors about cracks in their marriage. But the post, paired with a cosy photo of the couple, felt to many like a deliberate move to address weeks of speculation about their relationship. Former US president Barack Obama with wife Michelle Obama(Instagram/@michelleobama)

Barack and Michelle Obama try silencing divorce buzz

“You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace — and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!,” Barack Obama wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple holding hands over dinner.

“Love you, honey!” his wife replied. Speculation began after Michelle skipped Jimmy Carter’s funeral on January 9 and intensified when it was announced she wouldn’t attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. A source close to the Obamas earlier told PageSix that Michelle’s independence is a defining trait, making her decisions firm and non-negotiable.

Michelle ‘was furious’

An insider recently informed PageSix that Michelle Obama was reportedly upset after seeing Barack Obama sharing laughs with Donald Trump during Jimmy Carter's funeral. "The noise is getting louder. I’m told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump at the Carter funeral.”

The two former presidents, who have a history of political rivalry, were seen exchanging laughs and bonding during Jimmy Carter's funeral.

However, those close to the couple assert they’ve never portrayed their marriage as a “perfect fairy tale.” Michelle has expressed frustration with the demands of Barack’s political career in the past. The couple, who have two grown daughters, Malia and Sasha, have always been candid about the challenges they face.

Michelle ‘checked out’ of DC life

While the Obamas own a home in Washington, D.C., Michelle reportedly spends most of her time at their Martha’s Vineyard estate. Sources say she enjoys the island’s tranquility and was even spotted there last summer without Barack.

“Michelle has been checked out of DC life ever since the couple left the White House back in January 2017,” according to the insider. There is “certainly nonstop chatter that Michelle is fed up with the political circus, and pretending everything is OK with Barack all the time, What this will all lead to is to be revealed in time.”

The Obamas were last seen together in December at a trendy Los Angeles restaurant, where their daughters live. Earlier in August, the couple appeared together at the Democratic National Convention, showing a united front. Barack’s birthday post may have been an attempt to quash rumours, but insiders suggest the buzz hasn’t fully subsided.