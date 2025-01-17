Kid Rock roasts Michelle Obama for skipping Trump's inauguration, ‘She seems…’

Kid Rock took a brutal swipe at Michelle Obama for her decision to skip Donald Trump's inauguration. During his Thursday appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime, the 54-year-old issued a reminder for the former first lady that despite not voting for Barack Obama, he accepted the invitation to perform at the Youth Inaugural Ball hours after he was first sworn into office in 2009. Kid Rock takes a brutal swipe at Michelle Obama for skipping Donald Trump's inauguration

Kid Rock roasts Michelle Obama for skipping Trump's inauguration

The five-time Grammy nominee, who is due to perform for the president-elect on Monday, remarked that Michelle “seems a little angry.” Rock recalled the time he accepted Barack's invite to perform for him at the Hilton Washington alongside rapper Kanye West and rock band Fall Out Boy out of “respect for the president.”

ALSO READ: White House releases video of Joe Biden roaming around halls, ordering milkshakes

“I would kindly remind her [Michelle] that years back, when Obama was first elected, I did not vote for him,” the All Summer Long hitmaker said. But they asked me to play the inauguration. And I played it, and I went,” Rock went on, adding, “I had a good time. I went out of respect for the president, so I would kindly remind Michelle about that.”

Rock's remark comes after the former president and first lady's office issued a statement announcing the latter's decision to snub Trump's inauguration ceremony. “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the statement read.

Last week, Michelle skipped former President Jimmy Carter's funeral service in Washington, DC. However, her husband was in attendance and notably shared what appeared to be a jovial conversation with the president-elect, who was present at the service alongside his wife, Melania. Trump and Barack sharing a laugh went viral online, with the future president admitting he did not realise how “friendly it looked.” (Read More: Trump breaks silence on viral moment with Obama…)