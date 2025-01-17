White House releases video of Joe Biden roaming around halls, ordering milkshakes

The White House has released a behind-the-scenes video of Joe Biden roaming around the halls in his final days as president. The one-minute, 20-second clip was shared without any context on the executive mansion's official X account Thursday. It shows the commander-in-chief ordering milkshakes and chatting with his staffers while walking through hallways. Joe Biden orders milkshakes at the White House during his final days as president(X/ White House)

“You never know who you will run into around the halls of the White House,” the White House captioned the video, which opens with an older footage of Biden labelled “2022-2004.” It shows the president greeting two employees and praising their “positive attitude” for enjoying the drizzle outside.

In the 80-second clip, Biden ordered milkshakes twice. He first went to greet a male staffer at the Navy Mess on the floor below the Oval Office. “How's this promotion working for ya?” the president asked, to which the employee said, “Oh, it's good, it's good.”

Biden then told him that he would miss him after the end of his term before asking for a milkshake. “I’m going to miss you. I just came down to say hi, and by the way, can you make me a milkshake?” he said. The employee replied, “Yeah, just give me like five minutes.”

The video then shows Biden approaching a female mess employee, who asked, “A chocolate milkshake? You want one? On it, sir!” The president was joined by adviser Amos Hochstein. The duo walked on while holding a tall glass of milkshake drenched in chocolate syrup.

The president stopped in his tracks to admire a photo of himself with his grandson Beau at the Democratic National Convention in August. “Oh, that’s cute!” “Look at my grandson,” Biden added as he tilted the photo towards the camera.