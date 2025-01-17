Barack, Michelle Obama showed ‘no signs of closeness’ during last outing; body language expert claims

Barack and Michelle Obama heading for a divorce? There’s been growing speculation online about the state of the former President's marriage. Many are wondering if the couple is facing marital issues, especially after Michelle’s absence from recent high-profile events including Jimmy Carter's funeral and Trump's upcoming inauguration. Their last public outing together in mid-December raised eyebrows, with a body language expert noting the lack of visible affection between the couple. Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama attend the 2023 US Open tennis tournament(Reuters)

Body language expert’s take on Obama's ‘marital trouble’

Speaking to Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James reviewed the photos from the most recent public sighting of the Obamas together in mid-December, when they had dinner in Los Angeles. She noted that Barack seemed serious and distant, walking behind Michelle and not by her side.

Also read: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seen volunteering amid LA wildfire as bff Taylor Swift donates to…

She also mentioned that there were no signs of the couple being affectionate or even talking as they left the restaurant and entered their car. “There was 'no sign of any chatting or coupling up between them' as they left the restaurant,” the expert said.

"Michelle looks relaxed and happy walking to the car but there are no active signals of togetherness for the cameras, with Barack himself wearing a more serious or dour expression as he walks behind his wife," she explained.

Michelle smiled for the cameras, but once she sat inside the car her smile quickly ‘faded.’ Barack on the other hand appeared more ‘sombre.’ “They were both seen staring ahead as they sat side by side.”

While their forward stares are typical behavior for celebrities when paparazzi are around. The body language expert also observed that there was no indication of any conversation or closeness between them at that moment.

Michelle’s recent absences spark divorce speculation

Earlier the former first lady missed Jimmy Carter’s funeral on January 9, citing a “scheduling conflict.” Later, a statement from Obama's office confirmed that while Barack Obama would be present to see Donald Trump take over the office on January 20th, Michelle would skip.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the statement said, without any further explanation.

Also read: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama headed for a divorce? Her absence from events fuels rumours

However, according to a PageSix source, Michelle reportedly feels no obligation to unify around Trump or show support. “She’s never been fake and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up," the insider claimed.

Social Media’s reaction to the situation

The couple’s interactions have sparked a lot of conversation on social media, with many users speculating that they might be headed for a divorce. “I think Barack and Michelle Obama are heading for divorce,” a user wrote.

“I think more attention should be paid to Barack's apparent disappointment in his wife. Seperation? Divorce? Where's the united front?” another user chimed in an X post.

Despite the wild speculations, many people are defending Michelle and Barack. Some suggest that her absences may have nothing to do with her relationship and could be related to other factors, such as personal mourning or a political statement. Others believe it’s important not to jump to conclusions based on social media speculation.