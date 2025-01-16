Barack Obama, Michelle Obama headed for a divorce? Her absence from events fuels rumours

Speculation is rife about a possible divorce between former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. Social media is flooded with rumours after Michelle Obama did not attend Donald Trump's inauguration as the next commander-in-chief. FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Barack Obama reacts as he stands next to former first lady Michelle Obama's official White House portrait, painted by Sharon Sprung, in the East Room of the White House.(REUTERS)

A statement released by the former first couple's office confirmed that while Barack Obama will be present to see Donald Trump being sworn-in on Monday, Janaury 20, Michelle will give the event a skip.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the statement said.

This was not the first time that the former first lady has skipped a public appearance with her husband. She also did not attend the funeral of former US president Jimmy Carter earlier this month due to what was said to be a ‘scheduling conflict’.

While these non-appearances do not confirm the divorce, it does give rise to all kinds of speculation about the couple.

The couple first met while working in a law firm in Chicago in 1989 and got married in 1992. They have two daughters together, Malia and Sasha Obama.

What are people saying about Barack Obama and Michelle Obama?

The former first lady has not appeared with her husband in public events, and the internet thinks the couple is headed for a divorce.

Many users on social media platform X have speculated that Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are getting a divorce.

“I think Barack and Michelle Obama are heading for divorce,” a user wrote.

“I think more attention should be paid to Barack's apparent disappointment in his wife. Seperation? Divorce? Where's the united front?” another user said in an X post.

“Are Michelle and Barack Obama headed for DIVORCE?” a user asked.

“Michelle and Barry are heading for divorce. Her absence at the Inauguration won’t be missed,” another user wrote.

“Rumors starting that Michelle and Barack are on their way toward divorce which is why she wasn’t at Carter’s funeral and won’t be at the inauguration," a user said.

“Michelle Obama is either one of the most classless, petty person alive or her and Barry are headed to divorce to not attend the inauguration,” another person speculated.

Some users even defended the couple amid the rumors.

“I don't know anything about their marriage, but it's very clear to me that Michelle Obama is making a very specific *political* statement with these absences. She would never choose Jimmy Carter's funeral to announce her divorce. Let's be sensible here,” one person wrote.

“Michelle Obama is in mourning/grieving the loss of her mom… On top of her not being a political figure and you all believe a TikTok about her and Barack getting a divorce because she missed a funeral and won't attend a felon's inauguration,” another person said.