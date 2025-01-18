Amid divorce rumours, Barack Obama shares birthday post for Michelle Obama: ‘Love of my life’

Are Barack and Michelle Obama heading towards a divorce? This has been a question on people’s minds prompted by the unfounded rumours about possible separation between former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. Amid the speculations, a post by the former president has captured people’s attention. It is a beautiful post on X dedicated to his wife to celebrate her birthday. Barack Obama shared this photo with Michelle Obama on X. (X/@BarackObama)

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama.. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!” Obama wrote. Michelle Obama, born on January 17, 1964, celebrated her 61st birthday.

He concluded the post with a picture. It captures the couple having a meal together while sitting across from each other. They are seen holding hands while looking at the camera with smiles on their faces.

Take a look at the post here:

Social media reactions:

The post by Barack Obama prompted a flurry of reactions. One individual wrote, “Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Wishing you endless joy, success, and laughter. May your dreams come true today and always!” Another added, “The real adventure in life was probably getting that gorgeous table down into that wine cellar.”

A third expressed, “That's a lovely photo. Best wishes to Michelle. Although the resolution of the photo is insufficient to be certain, I think I recognize some of the wine on the wall. I think I see at least one bottle of La Tache, which usually costs about $6,000. And I think I see a bottle of Gaja Barolo or Barbaresco ($250-600) as well. I looked into perhaps visiting the Gaja winery this summer in Italy, but I think they wanted a charitable donation of about 1200 Euros for four of us. Nice wines!”

A fourth wrote, “The Obamas are the ideal family everyone should model themselves after!”

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama (then Michelle Robinson) were married in 1992 at Chicago’s Trinity United Church of Christ. They are proud parents to two daughters, Malia and Natasha “Sasha.”