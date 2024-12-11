Princess vs President: Kate Middleton, Donald Trump among most Googled people in 2024

Donald Trump and Kate Middleton made it to the top of Google’s Year in Search 2024 list, becoming the most searched for people this year. The US president-elect was first on the global trends list while the Princess of Wales occupied the second spot. The duo faced life-changing events this year with Trump surviving an assassination attempt at a campaign rally and Kate Middleton successfully defeating an unknown form of cancer. Donald Trump was first on the global trends list while Kate Middleton occupied the second spot.(File)

Princess Kate and Trump were followed by Kamala Harris, Imane Khelif and Joe Biden as the other most searched people in the top 5 list globally.

Kate Middleton battled cancer

Princess of Wales and future Queen of England Kate Middleton announced in March that she was diagnosed with cancer after a planned abdominal surgery. She also revealed that he would be undergoing preventative chemotherapy to fight the disease.

The princess was last seen during the royal family's annual Christmas church outing in 2023. Before the cancer diagnosis announcement, social media was rife with speculation about her absence from public life some even hinting at a possible divorce with Prince William.

In September, Kate revealed that she was done with chemotherapy and is focusing on staying "cancer free."

Google trends showed that after her cancer announcement phrases like "what cancer does kate middleton have", "kate middleton type of cancer" and "kate middleton health update" were the most searched for.

Donald Trump tops the list

2024 was a significant year for Donald Trump as he stunned the world by coming back to power in US despite his criminal conviction and impeachment. The comeback was also marred by a failed assassination attempt that many believed catapulted the businessman to the highest office in US.

During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the then-Republican frontrunner was shot in the ear by a sniper. Chaos ensued after the attack but a defiant Trump raised his fist in the air while bleeding from the ear. The image is arguably the most iconic moment of a US presidential in several decades.

After the attack, "trump assassination attempt" became the most searched for phrase on Google.

Month later, Trump's resounding victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris brought him back into the limelight.