How did Akaay make it to Google’s Year in Search 2024 list? All about name of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby boy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a baby boy, earlier this year in February. The couple named their newborn Akaay and announced it on social media. Soon after the announcement, people flocked to Google to search for the meaning of the name. There were so many searches that “Akaay” made it to Google’s Year in Search 2024 list. Year in Search 2024: The search for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s son’s name, Akaay, peaked between February 18-24 on Google.

What does Akaay mean?

Reportedly, it is a Hindi word of Turkish origin. In Sanskrit, it means “anything or something that is without kaay”—form or body. It is derived from the word “kaaya,” which means body.

The search details:

Under the “Meaning” sub-section on Google’s Year in Search 2024 list, Akaay claimed the second position. “All eyes on Rafah” claimed the top spot on the list.

The other three search terms that made it to the top five are “Cervical Cancer,” “Tawaif,” and “Demure.” The other words that made it to the list are “Pookie,” “Moye Moye,” “Good Friday,” “Stampede,” and “Consecration.”

Related search terms:

According to Google Trends, there were several search terms that people used while searching for the word “Akaay”. They are:

1. Akaay name meaning

2. Akaay Hindi meaning

3. Akaay meaning in Hindi

4. Akaay in Hindi

5. Meaning of Akaay

The list indicates that people searched for the name's meaning rather than anything else.

Overall top searches in India:

What were the most popular Google searches in India in 2024? The first term on the list is “Indian Premier League,” followed by “T20 World Cup,” “Bharatiya Janata Party,” “Election Results 2024,” and “Olympics 2024.”

Other search terms that made it to the top 10 list include “Excessive heat,” “Ratan Tata,” “Indian National Congress,”” Pro Kabaddi League,” and “Indian Super League.”

Did you try searching for the meaning of the word “Akaay” on Google?