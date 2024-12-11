Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What India Googled the most in 2024: IPL, BJP, Ratan Tata among top 10 trends

ByHT Trending Desk
Dec 11, 2024 09:03 AM IST

Google Year in Search 2024: Google’s search trends in India reveal a year dominated by cricket, politics and influential personalities like Ratan Tata.

The Indian Premier League (IPL), T20 World Cup, and BJP are among the most-searched keywords in India in 2024, reflecting the nation's intense interest in cricket and politics, according to data released by Google.

Google released its Year in Search 2024.(AP)
Google released its Year in Search 2024.(AP)

Searches for the keyword "Indian Premier League" peaked in May 12 and 18, days before the final match of the cricket tournament.

In politics, the most-searched keyword was "Bharatiya Janata Party", whose searches on Google shot up between June 2 and 8, around the date (June 4) when the results of the seven-phase mammoth Lok Sabha election 2024 were declared.

"Election Results 2024" is another related keyword that dominated Google Search this year, taking the fourth spot.

Environmental and weather-releated concerns also resonated with Indians, as searches for “excessive heat” surged in 2024, reflecting the impact of rising temperatures in summer.

Among personalities, Ratan Tata emerged as a notable figure in searches. The industrialist and philanthropist died in October at the age of 86, leading to an outpouring of tributes both online and offline.

Here are the top 10 most-searched keywords on Google:

Indian Premier League

T20 World Cup

Bharatiya Janata Party

Election Results 2024

Olympics 2024

Excessive Heat

Ratan Tata

Indian National Congress

Pro Kabaddi League

Indian Super League

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On