What India Googled the most in 2024: IPL, BJP, Ratan Tata among top 10 trends

The Indian Premier League (IPL), T20 World Cup, and BJP are among the most-searched keywords in India in 2024, reflecting the nation's intense interest in cricket and politics, according to data released by Google. Google released its Year in Search 2024.(AP)

Searches for the keyword "Indian Premier League" peaked in May 12 and 18, days before the final match of the cricket tournament.

In politics, the most-searched keyword was "Bharatiya Janata Party", whose searches on Google shot up between June 2 and 8, around the date (June 4) when the results of the seven-phase mammoth Lok Sabha election 2024 were declared.

"Election Results 2024" is another related keyword that dominated Google Search this year, taking the fourth spot.

Environmental and weather-releated concerns also resonated with Indians, as searches for “excessive heat” surged in 2024, reflecting the impact of rising temperatures in summer.

Among personalities, Ratan Tata emerged as a notable figure in searches. The industrialist and philanthropist died in October at the age of 86, leading to an outpouring of tributes both online and offline.

Here are the top 10 most-searched keywords on Google:

Indian Premier League

T20 World Cup

Bharatiya Janata Party

Election Results 2024

Olympics 2024

Excessive Heat

Ratan Tata

Indian National Congress

Pro Kabaddi League

Indian Super League