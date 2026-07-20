Another day, another Pixel 11 leak: This time, it's all about the colours

While the listings look official and appear under the Google Store on Amazon, they may simply be placeholder pages published ahead of schedule. That means they should still be treated with caution.

The latest Pixel 11 leak comes from an unexpected source: Amazon. Several early listings, first spotted by 9to5Google, appear to reveal the rumoured colour options for Google's upcoming flagship lineup.

Now, the spotlight has shifted to something far more visual. A fresh leak has now revealed the rumoured colour options for the entire Pixel 11 lineup. It offers an early glimpse at how Google's next flagship phones could stand out. The company is expected to officially unveil the series at its Made by Google event on August 12. Here is a closer look at the colours tipped for each model, along with everything else we know so far:

Another day, another Pixel-related leak. At this point, Google smartphone enthusiasts should probably accept it as the new normal. Over the past few months, almost every aspect of the Pixel 11 series has surfaced online, from its launch date and pricing to cameras, AI features, and the Tensor G6 chip.

If the leak proves accurate, buyers can expect the base Pixel 11 in Midnight, Fuchsia, and Moss. The Pixel 11 Pro may add Dune, Light Fog, Pine, and Sterling to the mix, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is tipped to launch in Pine and Midnight.

The Pixel 11 series is becoming less of a mystery Beyond the new colour leak, the Pixel 11 series has already been the subject of numerous reports in recent months. Google has confirmed that the lineup will debut on August 12 at its Made by Google event in New York. The launch is expected to include four models: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, with sales likely to begin about a week later.

Pricing leaks suggest the entire lineup could be pricier than the Pixel 10 series. Google is reportedly planning to replace the 128GB base storage option with 256GB across the range, a move that could explain the rumoured price increase. Current estimates put the Pixel 11 at €999 ( ₹1,10,175.59 approximately), the Pixel 11 Pro at €1,199 ( ₹1,32,232.77 approximately), and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold at €1,999 ( ₹2,20,461.47 approximately), although Google has not confirmed any of these figures.

The cameras could also see their biggest hardware refresh in years. The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to feature a larger 50MP primary camera. The Pro models are also expected to receive upgraded main and telephoto sensors. Paired with the next-generation Tensor G6 processor, Google is expected to further improve computational photography, resulting in better zoom, HDR, and low-light performance.

The Tensor G6 is not just expected to enhance the cameras. Leaks suggest Google's next-generation chip could also deliver faster performance, improved battery life, and cooler thermals thanks to a 2nm manufacturing process. The new chip is also tipped to enhance on-device AI, enabling faster image processing and smarter Gemini features.

Google has also offered a glimpse of a new feature called "Pixel Glow" in a recent promotional clip, confirming that an illuminated light strip will be part of the Pixel 11 series. However, the company has not revealed what it does. Previous leaks suggest it could display notifications, charging status, timers, and Gemini interactions, although those capabilities remain unconfirmed.