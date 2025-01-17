Donald Trump swearing-in event to be attended by Quad nations' foreign ministers: MEA

The foreign ministers of Quad bloc nations are expected to be present for the inaugural ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Friday. The foreign ministers of Quad bloc nations are expected to be present for the inaugural ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump(Raisina Dialogue Twitter)

"The Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting is expected to be in Washington, DC for the inaugural ceremony of President Trump...We will share the further details," ANI quoted MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as saying.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump. He will attend the ceremony at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as well as some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion.

"On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America," the MEA said in a statement.

Donald Trump won the US presidential elections in November last year. He won 312 electoral votes against Harris' 226 votes.

PM Modi attended Quad Summit in 2024

Last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Quad Leaders' Summit in outgoing US President Joe Biden's hometown of Wilmington in Delaware.

PM Modi, along with President Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and then Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, agreed to further enhance cooperation and work towards a safe and secure Indo-Pacific.

“We are not against anyone. We all support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues," the prime minister said.

India was earlier slated to host the Quad Summit last year, but it was swapped with the US because of Biden’s inability to travel abroad due to his focus on the presidential election.

