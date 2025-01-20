Trump’s inauguration: Star performances, balls, tea with Biden before oath of office | 8 Key events to watch

President-elect Donald Trump will formally kick off his second term in the White House today after wrapping up a series of major inaugural events lined up for the historic occasion. The official process of transferring presidential power from the outgoing Biden administration to the incoming Trump administration comes hand-in-hand with festivities, including unexpected star performances, presidential parade, balls and more. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives to attend a rally the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025.(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

The inauguration ceremony is expected to begin around 11:30 a.m. ET, with the swearing-in ceremony following at roughly noon. As notified earlier, the last-minute changes pertaining to the main events involve moving the ceremony indoors to the Capitol Rotunda because of freezing temperatures in Washington today.

Those looking for a rough overview of the key events happening today should look for the festivities mentioned below.

Key events to watch out for at Trump’s inauguration

1. Tea with Biden

Starting a new chapter also entails bidding farewell to an old one. Before Trump launches into action as the next US president, he will join his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the morning tea after a service at St John’s Episcopal Church. First Ladies Melania Trump and Jill Biden are also expected to sip tea with their partners.

2. Musical Prelude

The inaugural ceremonies are scheduled to commence with this showcase performed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and “The President’s Own” US Marine Band. Thereafter, Amy Klobuchar’s call to order will be followed by Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the archbishop of New York, and the Rev Franklin Graham, delivering an invocation. Opera singer Christopher Macchio will sing “Oh, America!”

3. The Oath of Office

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer the VP oath of office to JD Vance. Meanwhile, Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Donald Trump after Carrie Underwood’s performance.

4. Formal farewell to be held for former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they leave the Capitol.

5. Presidential Parade

Around 3 pm, the parade, managed by the Task Force-National Capital Region, is scheduled to take place at Capitol One Arena, which is about two miles away from the Capitol Rotunda. Trump previously promised that he would “join the crowd” after he takes the oath.

6. Star-studded performances of the day include country star Carrie Underwood, who will sing “America the Beautiful” alongside the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club and the aforementioned Christopher Macchio will belt out the nation anthem - “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the end of the inauguration.

Country singer and saxophone player Lee Greenwood is set to perform his song “God Bless the USA” before Trump’s oath. The United States Naval Academy Glee Club will also sing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” during the ceremony.

While these performances are slated to take place inside the US Capitol Rotunda, several musicians are also poised to perform at other inaugural events outside it. Rascal Flatts, Parker McCollum, Nelly, Jason Aldean, The Village People and Gavin DeGraw are part of the inaugural balls lineup.

7. Inaugural luncheon: Once Trump has been sworn in and delivered his inaugural address, the gathering will move to the Statuary Hall in the US Capitol for the traditional Inaugural Luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC). Although exact details are unknown, history suggests that a three-course meal with a seafood dish, a meat entree and dessert with ice cream will be served, per Fox News.

Although former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will be there for the swearing-in ceremony, they won’t attend the luncheon.

8. Inaugural Balls: The multitude of galas will be held in the evening. Celebrating a night of tradition and fashion, the glam soirees “remain a vital part of American history, symbolizing the peaceful transfer of power, the celebration of democracy and the hope for a brighter future,” per Inaugural Tickets. Trump is scheduled to speak at all three.

The Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball will see country band Rascal Flatts and Parker McCollum perform in the presence of military service members.

Secondly, the Liberty Inaugural Ball will welcome Nelly, Jason Aldean, and disco band The Village People to a gala focused on Trump supporters.

Lastly, Gavin DeGraw will take the stage at the Starlight Ball, where big donors to the new president come together.