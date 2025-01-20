Donald Trump inauguration: Know full schedule including tea meet, oath ceremony, post-event lineup and other key details

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, marking his second term in office. The ceremony, which signifies the peaceful transfer of power, will also see Vice President-elect JD Vance taking the oath of office. FILE PHOTO: US President-elect Donald Trump arrives to attend a rally the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, (REUTERS)

With the theme "Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise," the inauguration will be held indoors due to freezing temperatures in DC. Here's everything you need to know about the schedule- from inauguration timing to rally, guests, and more.

Key details about Trump's inauguration

Start Time and Venue

Start Time: The inaugural events will begin at 11:30 a.m. EST (10:00 p.m. IST) on Monday, January 20, with Donald Trump scheduled to take the presidential oath at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Venue: Initially planned for the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, the ceremony has been moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda due to weather concerns looming over Washington.

Historical Significance

This inauguration marks a rare occurrence where a president, having lost a previous election, makes a successful comeback to win a second term—a feat achieved only once before in U.S. history.

For the first time, foreign leaders, including representatives from China, Argentina, and Italy, have been invited to witness the ceremony.

Schedule of Events

The day will begin with a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located on Lafayette Square near the White House.

The customary tea gathering at the White House, attended by the president-elect, Melania Trump, outgoing President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden.

A musical prelude by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band.

Opening Invocation

Senator Amy Klobuchar will call the ceremony to order. Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Reverend Franklin Graham will deliver the invocation. Opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform "Oh, America!"

Vice Presidential Oath

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer the oath of office to Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Carrie Underwood, accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club, will perform “America the Beautiful,” according to CBS.

Presidential Oath and Address

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath of office to Donald Trump. The Glee Club will also present "The Battle Hymn of the Republic."

Following the swearing-in, Trump will deliver his inaugural address as the 47th President of the United States.

Benediction

A benediction will be given by a group of religious leaders, including Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, Imam Husham Al-Husainy, and Pastor Lorenzo Sewell.

The event will conclude with the National Anthem, performed by Christopher Macchio.

Post-ceremony events

The honorary departure of outgoing leaders

Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will take part in an honorary departure ceremony, marking the official transfer of power.

Signing ceremony

According to CBS, Trump will sign initial documents, such as nominations, memorandums, proclamations, or executive orders, during the signing ceremony post taking the oath.

Parade and military review

Trump and Vice President Vance will review military troops during the Pass in Review event.The Presidential Parade, typically held outdoors, will take place at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington.

Inaugural Luncheon

An inaugural luncheon will follow, attended by key officials and invited guests.

U.S. flags at the Capitol will be flown at full staff during the inauguration, signifying the nation's celebration of its democratic transition.