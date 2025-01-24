Angelina Jolie intentionally ‘dragged out divorce’ with Brad Pitt because she wants to…

Angelina Jolie has faced allegations of intentionally “dragging out her divorce” with Brad Pitt to wring out' emotional and financial pain from her ex-husband while securing an $80 million settlement. After his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is reportedly happier and relieved. (Photo by CARL COURT / AFP)(AFP)

Radar Online reported that Pitt pushed to end his contentious divorce by extending multiple generous settlement offers to Jolie. However, sources claim Jolie repeatedly instructed her legal team to reject these settlements.

“She wanted to punish Brad, and she stalled the divorce for eight long years until she wore him down to the point where he would write her a check for any amount requested – and that’s what happened,” an insider told Radar Online.

The Original Sin star reportedly walked away with a considerable financial boost, including the $11.5 million she earned by selling a Winston Churchill painting that Pitt had gifted her in 2011. “She’s come out of this divorce a lot richer than she was,” the source added.

Jolie-Pitt’s children reportedly distance themselves from father

The couple’s 2016 split was further complicated by Jolie’s resistance to Pitt’s requests for joint custody of their six children – Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

“Angelina has accomplished her goal of completely alienating her kids from their father, and most of them have virtually no contact with him,” the insider revealed.

“Viv and Knox are still tied to the custody arrangement and see him from time to time. But Angelina will see to it that they, too, cut Brad out of their lives when they turn 18.”

Reports suggest the four oldest children have dropped Pitt from their surname, and their relationship with their father remains strained.

While Pitt continues to fight the French winery, Château Miraval dispute with Jolie, sources close to the Bullet Train star say he’s relieved to be free of the drawn-out divorce proceedings. “He’s looking to the future,” said a source, noting, “Brad’s hoping to marry Ines (34-year-old jewellery designer Ines de Ramon) later this year.”