Angelina Jolie pushes her kids to earn amid financial strain from legal battles with Brad Pitt: Report

Angelina Jolie is facing mounting financial pressure from her ongoing legal battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt, and now, sources revealed to RadarOnline, she is encouraging their six children to contribute financially. While the 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress would never consider taking money from her kids, she’s reportedly supportive of them learning the value of earning their own income. Angelina Jolie faces financial pressure from legal battles with Brad Pitt and encourages her six children to earn their own income. (AFP)

Also Read: Selena Gomez teases new music project following almost a year-long hiatus

Maddox ‘takes some burden off’ Jolie

Jolie’s eldest son is making her mother proud as he landed a job on the actor’s film, Stitches as third assistant director. He’s no stranger to the entertainment industry, having previously worked as a trainee on his parents' 2015 film By the Sea, appeared in his estranged father’s 2013 zombie flick World War Z, and earned a paycheck as a production assistant on his mom’s 2024 Golden Globe-nominated project Maria.

A source told RadarOnline, “Angelina is thrilled to be working with him again, but what she's really excited about is that he's earning a serious paycheck. Maddox would give it all to her – but Angelina wants him to keep it and learn to budget and save." The insider explained that it is not a case of desperation for funds for the Maleficent actor, adding, “What's nice is it takes some of the burden off Angelina. He can buy his own clothes and other miscellaneous Items."

Also Read: Are rumours of an affair with Jennifer Aniston affecting the Obamas? Here's what we know so far

Jolie’s other kids hard at work

The rest of Jolie’s brood are also learning to earn their own income and moving towards becoming independent. The actor’s sons, Pax, 21, and Knox, 16, took on roles as assistant directors for Maria. Meanwhile, the daughters are also staying busy—Vivienne, 16, is co-producing plays, Shiloh, 18, is tutoring and working on adapting books into films, and Zahara, 20, is designing her own jewellery line while lending a hand at her mom’s dress shop, Atelier Jolie.