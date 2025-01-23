Selena Gomez teases new music project following almost a year-long hiatus

Selena Gomez is back in action and teasing new music! On Wednesday, January 22, the multi-talented singer and actress shared a video on her Instagram Stories, showing herself in what looked like a home recording studio. The 32-year-old star gave fans a sneak peek into her creative process, sparking excitement about the possibility of new tracks on the way. Selena Gomez shares a video from her home studio on Instagram, hinting at new music. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Gomez teases new music after engagement

In a video posted on Instagram, viewers first saw Gomez who was in a white tank top and wearing black handphones. She then picked up the camera to show the view in front of her which was a studio set up including speakers, a desk and a large screen on the wall.

She placed a giant red heart over whatever was on the screen to keep her work under wraps until it was time to announce it to the world. Gomez switched the camera back towards her, raising her eyebrows and making an exciting face. In the background of the clip, viewers could hear faint music playing in teh background.

The teasing of new music comes almost a year after Selena Gomez dropped her last single, “Love On,” in February 2024. Inspired by her time spent in Paris the previous year, the track marked her return to music after a brief hiatus. The news also comes a month after the Same Old Love singer announced her engagement to Benny Blanco, as reported by People magazine.

Fans react to Gomez’s new video

The new music tease got the singer’s fans all pumped up for her upcoming project. A user wrote on X, “Get ready the queen of music is coming !!!” A second user wrote, “hurry up, queen. world is dying.” A third user wrote, “Better this one be for releasing than scrapping.”

Another user rote, “God if you're listening please make his music sound like Bad Liar, Fetish and everything 2017/18 song, that was Sel...” A user wrote, “i might’ve gone crazy but army help me out here.”