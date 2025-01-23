Rihanna ‘preparing for the worst’ amid A$AP Rocky's gun charges trial: Report

Rihanna is doing her best to stay positive amid troubling times. However, sources close to the pop icon revealed to InTouch Weekly that behind her calm exterior, she’s deeply concerned about the looming legal battle her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, is facing. As he prepares to head to trial on gun charges, insiders say the uncertainty of what lies ahead is weighing heavily on the singer, especially as she contemplates the possibility of raising their two young children alone. Rihanna is concerned about A$AP Rocky's legal troubles as he prepares for trial on gun charges, weighing heavily on her. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS(AFP)

Rihanna worried about A$AP Rocky amid trial

A source told the media outlet, “They have been promised by their lawyers that he won’t do any time, but the reality is anything is possible. It’s the American justice system, so Rihanna is preparing herself for the worst.” The insider revealed that the rapper’s ongoing legal battle is “one of the main reasons” that the couple was “living it up so much and travelling all over the world his past year,” adding, “They’re both very aware that the worst-case scenario could happen, and he could end up behind bars for the next decade.”

The source shared, “Rihanna has every intention of standing by him no matter what happens, but of course, it’s horrible to think about being separated from him. Not to mention the boys are so attached to their daddy, having to suddenly break that bond and try and explain to them why he’s going away is too heartbreaking to even consider.”

They revealed while Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are “trying not to think of the worst happening,” however, agreed that there is “no denying this is hanging over their heads and keeping them awake at night. It’s a nightmare," as reported by InTouch Weekly.

A$AP Rocky’s arrest and gun case

The rapper was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport in April 2022 after being associated with the shooting that took place in November 2021, as reported by NBC News. Rihanna at the time of his arrest was expecting her first baby with him. He is facing serious legal consequences after being accused of shooting his former friend, A$AP Relli, in an incident near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. on November 6, 2021.

The victim, who survived, claims Rocky approached him with a handgun and fired multiple shots, one of which may have grazed his hand. Following a thorough investigation, Rocky was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon. The rapper has pleaded not guilty, but if convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison. His trial is set to begin on January 21, 2025, as reported by CBS News.

In addition to the criminal charges, A$AP Rocky is also facing two civil lawsuits filed by A$AP Relli, who accuses the rapper of the shooting. Just a week before Rocky’s court date in August 2022, Relli issued a statement through his lawyers, which was shared with Rolling Stone.

The statement read, “Unbeknownst to Mr Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun. After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”