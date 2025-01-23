Are rumours of an affair with Jennifer Aniston affecting the Obamas? Here's what we know so far

People are discussing married relationship problems between Barack and Michelle Obama as she skips key political events. The media spread more speculation when people linked Barack Obama to Jennifer Aniston. Speculation surrounds the Obama marriage as Michelle skips events and is linked to Jennifer Aniston.

The duo joined their lives in 1989. They developed their romance in 1989 and became husband and wife by 1992. The couple has two daughters together.

Radar Online reported that Michelle and Barack Obama's relationship has become strained over the past couple of years. No public reason explained Michelle Obama's decision to miss Trump's inaugural ceremony on January 20, but people think she avoided the event because she disliked Trump winning.

“The Obamas are having a tough time, there’s no doubt about that. The Aniston ‘affair’ attention was unwanted, and Michelle felt let down by it all. The reality is, they’re more like friends at the moment. The spark has gone, and they’re simply going through the motions,” an insider told Radar Online.

Why Michelle Obama dodging public eye

Michelle and Barack Obama's joint public appearances have noticeably decreased, with the most recent events they attended together being President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and the inauguration ceremony of new US President Donald Trump.

Several Daily Mail and Radar Online reports suggest that the FRIENDS star is now being romantically linked to the former US President. Speculation indicates that they might be dating secretly, away from the public eye. Plus, there are claims that Michelle and Barack are living like “just friends”.

Is Jennifer Aniston dating Barack Obama?

Rumours continue that Barack is secretly dating the Hollywood actress. However, Aniston denied the rumours, calling them “absolutely untrue.”

“I’ve met him once. I know Michelle more than him,” she clarified during a talk show.

Notably, amid the ongoing divorce rumours, the former POTUS shared a birthday post on X (formerly Twitter) for Michelle holding hands. “Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humour, and grace—and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!” he wrote.