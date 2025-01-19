Barack and Michelle Obama living like ‘just friends’ amid rumours involving Jennifer Aniston: Report

Rumours have emerged suggesting that former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are navigating a challenging period in their relationship. Insiders claim the couple, married for over 30 years, now share a dynamic more akin to “just friends.” Adding to the tension are reports linking Barack to actress Jennifer Aniston, further complicating the couple’s bond. Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage is facing difficulties, with the couple reportedly becoming “just friends.” (AP)

The speculation gained momentum when Barack, 63, attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral without Michelle, 61. This absence has drawn attention to what some interpret as a pattern of increasingly independent public appearances. Michelle’s absence from the event, attributed to her disdain for Donald Trump, underscored a growing perception of distance in the Obama marriage.

Once seen as a model partnership, sources now hint at mounting pressures within their relationship. An insider quoted by RadarOnline.com claimed, “The Obamas are having a tough time, there’s no doubt about that. The Aniston ‘affair’ attention was unwanted, and Michelle felt let down by it all. The reality is, they’re more like friends at the moment. The spark has gone, and they’re simply going through the motions.”

The Jennifer Aniston rumours

The whispers of tension reportedly began in October 2022, when Barack was linked to Jennifer Aniston, 55. Although Aniston herself firmly denied the rumours, calling them “absolutely untrue,” the claims reportedly left Michelle feeling betrayed. Speaking on a talk show, Aniston clarified, “I’ve met him once. I know Michelle more than him.”

Past challenges resurface

Adding fuel to the fire are revelations from Michelle herself. In 2022, she openly discussed the difficulties of marriage, admitting there were times she “couldn’t stand” Barack, particularly during the demanding years of raising their daughters, Malia and Sasha.

The couple’s history also includes past disclosures about Barack’s earlier relationships. A 2017 biography revealed his prolonged connection with a former girlfriend, Sheila Miyoshi Jager, even after his relationship with Michelle began.

Focusing on legacy amid speculation

Despite the swirling rumours, the Obamas remain focused on their shared legacy and dedication to their daughters. While the truth of these claims remains uncertain, public interest in the couple’s personal lives shows no signs of waning. For now, both appear committed to maintaining their family’s public image, even as questions about their relationship persist.