Obama, Biden argue over cinnamon rolls? A lipreader's take on presidents' ‘tense’ chat. Watch

A tense and animated conversation between former US president Barack Obama and President Joe Biden has gone viral, sparking speculations about the topic of the chat on social media. The two were caught on camera briefly chatting during the funeral service for the Ethel Kennedy, wife of US senator Robert F Kennedy. In the video, which did not capture any audio, Obama is seen shaking his head as Biden continues to talk to him. In the video, which did not capture any audio, Obama is seen shaking his head as Biden continues to talk to him.(Instagram/tismejackieg)

The pair look around and continue their chat as church music plays in the background at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Cathedral at Washington, DC. (Also read: Obama caught on cam having a 'tense talk' with Biden, gets MAGA fired up: Watch)

They are engrossed in the chat when Obama turns away but Biden reaches out to touch his arm to continue their conversation. The tense exchange comes to an end when former president Bill Clinton gestures at them to move to the front of the cathedral.

Jackie G, a hearing-impaired content creator who often posts lipreading videos of celebrity conversation has shared her expertise on the tense chat, hilariously revealing the alleged 'actual conversation' between the two presidents.

"Disclaimer: Lip reading is not a reliable form of communication, all statements are alleged," she wrote in the caption

Here's how she thinks the conversation went:

"The cinnamon rolls are gone too," Biden asks Obama who replies, "No, all that's gone."

Biden exclaims "Wow" and Obama says, "We need to move on. They took most of it. That's the point."

"Yeah I agree, Maybe we could sent Salazar, could we? Maybe for the sweet treat? Salazar?" asks Biden.

"That's the kind of choice that I would make. I enjoy it but I am going out to eat somewhere so," replies Obama.

"Yeah we might run out of time by the end of this," Biden says to which Obama replies "Alright, I'll leave it" (Also read: ‘If you wanted Kamala to attend…’, Trump mocks Harris' absence from Al Smith charity dinner)

How internet reacted

The video which has over 1.5 million views on Instagram has been flooded with comments about the lipreader's take on the conversation.

"This is definitely all code, there are no cinnamon rolls involved," wrote one user.

"I know you are joking but girl you better watch out for theFBI on yours doorstep," jokes another user.

"I don't even care if this is not correct. This is hilarious," said a third user