Ram Temple donation case: Court grants 14-hour police remand of two more accused

LUCKNOW/AYODHYA A special court in Ayodhya on Tuesday granted a 14-hour police remand of two more accused in the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement case, rejecting the investigating officer’s request for seven days’ custody. The latest remand follows the interrogation of four other accused — Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey. (Pic for representation)

The court of the special judge (anti-corruption) allowed the remand of Subhash Chandra Srivastava, a retired bank employee who supervised the temple’s cash-counting operations and Ramashankar Mishra. Police sources said the duo will be taken into custody at 7am on Wednesday. Investigating officer and deputy SP Ashutosh Tiwari had sought seven days of custody, but the court granted a 14-hour remand.

Investigators said the two accused will be confronted with disclosures made by co-accused during earlier custodial interrogations to verify their roles, reconstruct the alleged conspiracy and examine the functioning of the temple’s cash-counting system.

The latest remand follows the interrogation of four other accused — Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey. According to police sources, those interrogations led to the recovery of two four-wheelers allegedly purchased with misappropriated money, besides cash, gold ornaments and investment-related documents.

Police are also investigating allegations that a portion of the alleged stolen donations was invested in the share market and used for interest-based lending before being routed through banking channels to conceal its origin. Financial records, digital transactions and investment documents are under scrutiny.

More than two dozen bank accounts of relatives and associates of the accused have also been frozen after investigators detected transactions allegedly disproportionate to their known sources of income.

On July 2, police had obtained a 24-hour remand of Avinash Shukla, while Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey were interrogated for about 40 hours in police custody. Investigators expect the questioning of Srivastava and Mishra to fill critical gaps regarding the cash-counting process, supervisory responsibilities and the alleged flow of stolen donations.

Police are likely to seek the custody remand of the remaining two accused — Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu and his nephew Manish Yadav — after the current round of interrogation.