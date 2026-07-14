India backs 2016 tribunal award that rejected Beijing’s claims in South China Sea

India on Tuesday reiterated its support for a 2016 ruling by an international tribunal that rejected China’s expansive territorial claims over the South China Sea and called for upholding freedom of navigation and unimpeded commerce in a region where New Delhi has developed close ties with several key players. People pass by an electronic board showing areas of the disputed South China Sea during a conference to mark the 10th anniversary of a 2016 arbitration ruling which invalidated China's expansive claims during a conference in Manila, Philippines on Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP) (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified India’s position at a regular media briefing when he was asked about a joint statement issued by the Philippines, the US and 12 other countries on Sunday to mark the 10th anniversary of the landmark international tribunal ruling that said China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea have no legal basis.

The Philippines won the 2016 case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which ruled that China’s claim ​of sovereignty in the South China Sea had no basis under ​international law. However, China has continuously rejected the ruling and said in a statement on Sunday that the tribunal’s award is “nothing but a worthless piece of paper”.

“We reaffirm that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and reiterate that the award rendered 10 years ago by the arbitral tribunal is a significant milestone and the basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties,” Jaiswal said.

India’s position on the South China Sea issue is well known, Jaiswal said. “We emphasised the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea, and unimpeded commerce consistent with international law, as reflected in UNCLOS,” he said.