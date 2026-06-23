China’s Latest Tool to Control a Disputed Atoll: a Strange Floating Platform

At first, the images were grainy: A speck appeared on satellite pictures at an uninhabited atoll sitting in a highly contested waterway that China claims as its own. A ship identified by the Philippine Coast Guard as a Chinese research vessel is seen towing a floating structure at Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

The speck was at Scarborough Shoal, a much-contested reef in the South China Sea, a maritime thoroughfare for about a quarter of the world’s seaborne trade. Those early images raised concerns among the U.S. and its allies that China—which has controlled access to the shoal since 2012 and claims much of the surrounding area—could be setting the stage for a more permanent occupation.

Authorities in the Philippines, which also claims the shoal, then released more detailed photos that showed a rickety-looking platform floating at the shoal. The platform was more than 300 square feet and appeared to have an antenna and Chinese nationals onboard, Philippine officials said. At times it was accompanied by two Chinese vessels.

“If it’s a precursor to a more permanent presence, or a precursor to other malign activity, then it’s worrisome,” Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said in an interview.

Oceanographers at the state-controlled Chinese Academy of Sciences said the platform was a temporary scientific research facility studying the shoal’s coral reefs. On Wednesday, Philippine officials, who first became aware of the platform at the end of May, said it had now been removed.

China’s foreign ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about whether Beijing planned to build permanent structures at Scarborough Shoal, but officials earlier said the shoal was China’s “inherent territory.”

To analysts tracking the South China Sea, the movable platform went beyond just marine conservation. They said it may be evidence of a renewed push by Beijing to tighten its hold over the shoal, whose triangular-shaped reefs are just 145 miles from the main Philippine island of Luzon.

“What China appears to be doing here is ‘salami-slicing’ its way toward eventual habitation,” said Ray Powell, executive director at the SeaLight Foundation, which tracks so-called “gray-zone activities” in the South China Sea.

Beijing’s attention on Scarborough Shoal has increased. Last year, China more than doubled nearby patrols, according to analysis from the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. In August, a Chinese coast guard and navy ship collided during a pursuit of a Philippine vessel, footage of the incident from the Philippines showed.

Beijing declared a nature reserve in the area in September, and Philippine officials say they have also found buoys and more possible antennas there.

If China built a military base on the shoal, as it has on other disputed features in the South China Sea, it could pose a threat to U.S. forces in a fight over Taiwan, which Beijing also claims.