Obama caught on cam having a 'tense talk' with Biden, gets MAGA fired up: Watch

A seemingly uncomfortable conversation between former US President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden has gone viral and sparked a slew of speculations and theories on social media. U.S. President Joe Biden, former U.S. President Barack Obama, former U.S. President President Bill Clinton and U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attend the memorial service for Ethel Kennedy at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, U.S., October 16, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)

The duo were caught on camera having an intense conversation during the service for the Ethel Kennedy's funeral.

The video, with no audio, captures Obama shaking his head as Biden is trying to convince him about something. Church music is playing in the background as the two stand to pay homage to 96-year-old matriarch of the Kennedy family at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Cathedral at Washington, DC.

At one point during the conversation, Obama even tried to turn away from Biden, prompting Biden to reach out and touch his arm.

Former President Bill Clinton was standing right them but wasn't a part of the conversation. They were then interrupted by Clinton who looked over at them and gestured toward the front of the cathedral.

The funeral is the first time Obama and Biden have met since the current president abandoned his reelection campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

MAGA floats theories over viral video

While many social media users hunted for lip reading experts, a user on X.com said she reached out to some of her deaf coworkers on Facebook to see if she could get information about what they were saying.

'Obama says 'No' then shakes his head and says 'Not good,'' she wrote. 'Hopefully they are talking about Kamala's campaign LOL.'

Even as everyone had their version of the conversation one user added, “When your boss pulls you aside after a meeting to ask about that project you’re behind on.”

Several speculated they were talking about Kamala Harris, one of them wrote

"Obama: “Joe, she's gotta stop with the middle class line”

Joe: "I didn't tell her to use the middle class line"

MAGA was quick to add a fake and nasty voice over the video to indicate what the conversation may have been all about.

Biden, a fellow Irish Catholic who has leaned on his faith amid his own losses, including the death of his son Beau, said the Democratic family matriarch was there for him at his time of tragedy.

Ethel Kennedy had never remarried after and went on to raise her 11 children, enduring a host of other family tragedies along the way, including separate plane crashes that killed her parents, brother and nephew as well as the untimely deaths of several of her children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

She and her husband were devastated by the assassination of his brother, President John F. Kennedy, in Dallas in 1963.