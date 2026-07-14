Posters targeting Akhilesh, Mulayam in UP kick up political storm

Posters and hoardings targeting Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav have surfaced across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the politically sensitive temple town of Ayodhya, triggering a political row. Posters have appeared at prominent locations in Ayodhya, Mathura, Barabanki, Gonda, Sitapur and parts of Lucknow, drawing strong reactions from SP leaders and workers. (Sourced)

The fresh offensive comes amid the SP’s sustained attacks on the state government over alleged irregularities in donations received at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Posters have appeared at prominent locations in Ayodhya, Mathura, Barabanki, Gonda, Sitapur and parts of Lucknow, drawing strong reactions from SP leaders and workers.

The hoardings prominently feature photographs of Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav. Many carry the slogan, “Dil Me Babar, Muh Me Ram”, accusing the SP leadership of hypocrisy. Some posters also depict SP leaders wearing caps commonly associated with the Muslim community.

In Mathura, hoardings along Govardhan Road, titled “The Reality of the Mulayam Government”, refer to allegations that the SP government had allowed namaz to be offered at Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi temple.

Similar posters have appeared at the Palhari crossing in Barabanki and near Balpur on the Gonda-Lucknow highway.

In Ayodhya, the posters were put up along major roads before the administration stepped in. Several hoardings were covered or removed, while a few remained partially visible near the Tedhi Bazar overbridge. In Gonda and Sitapur, SP workers tore down and burnt the posters in protest.

SP leaders strongly condemned the campaign. Gonda district president Arshad Hussain said the party would not tolerate attempts to malign its image and claimed the Hanuman Garhi incident had taken place with the permission of the local mahant, with no role played by Mulayam Singh Yadav or Akhilesh Yadav. He said a police complaint would be lodged.

In Sitapur, SP MP Anand Bhadauria, accompanied by party workers, burnt the hoardings and accused the BJP and the state government of orchestrating the “cowardly” campaign as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. He urged SP workers across the state to remove or burn similar posters and demanded strict police action.

SP leaders alleged the campaign was a desperate attempt by political opponents rattled by the party’s allegations over the Ram Mandir donation issue.

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Anand Dubey said the posters reflected “public anger over incidents in which the Samajwadi Party had sought to humiliate Hindus.”