Brad Pitt feels ‘a weight has been lifted’ after his divorce from Angelina Jolie: ‘Wants to get his life back…’

Brad Pitt is reportedly feeling "happier than ever" after officially closing the chapter on his tumultuous relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Following the finalisation of their long-running divorce, the 61-year-old actor is said to experience a significant sense of relief, marking the end of a challenging and volatile period in his life. Sources close to Pitt suggest that he is now focusing on moving forward with renewed optimism. After his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is reportedly happier and relieved. (Photo by CARL COURT / AFP)(AFP)

Pitt feels light-weighted after divorce from Jolie

After the eight-year-long battle with Jolie, a source revealed to the US Weekly that Pitt feels like “a weight has been lifted.” The actor is now looking forward to for great things to come. The source told the outlet, “Brad wants to get his life [back] on track and put this behind him. He can start over again.”

Pitt is excited about the release of his highly anticipated race car film F1, set to hit theatres in June. Sources told the outlet that he is also hopeful about rebuilding his relationships with his six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Beyond his career and family, he is moving forward with his romance with Ines de Ramon, 35, a jewellery executive he’s been dating for two years. Sources suggested that the actor’s new girlfriend played a key role in helping Pitt find peace and closure with his ex-wife. The insider told the outlet, “Ines helped Brad move forward and think about the divorce in a new light.”

Inside Pitt’s relationship with Ines

Their bond reportedly grew stronger after Ines’ split from ex-husband Paul Wesley, with the two connecting over their shared experiences of divorce, as reported by Daily Mail. A source close to the couple revealed that Pitt’s new relationship had brought him a fresh breath of air and peace after his “volatile relationship with Angelina Jolie.” About their relationship, the source told the outlet, “They’re madly in love and work so well together. Brad’s happier than ever."

Previously, another source told US Weekly that it was Ines who advised Pitt to finalise his divorce as she is “very zen and doesn’t like conflict or negativity.” At the time, the insider shared with the outlet, “She wants Brad to find peace, forgiveness and move on. From her perspective, it doesn’t make sense for him to hold on to all the animosity.” Despite being “committed to each other and very serious” about their relationship, they are not “putting any pressure on marriage.”