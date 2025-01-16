Menu Explore
Travis Kelce credits Taylor Swift for ‘encouraging’ him to continue football amid retirement rumours

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 16, 2025 03:39 PM IST

Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's support boosts his confidence as he navigates his football future with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce recently opened up about how Taylor Swift motivated him as he contemplated his future in the NFL. In an interview on Wednesday’s episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Kelce revealed that the pop star's encouragement has played a pivotal role in his decision to keep pursuing his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, even as he weighs the idea of retirement.

Travis Kelce credits Taylor Swift for motivating him to continue his NFL career with the Chiefs, despite contemplating retirement. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)
Travis Kelce credits Taylor Swift for motivating him to continue his NFL career with the Chiefs, despite contemplating retirement. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s ‘family home’: Singer to invest $1.7M in Rhode Island mansion makeover

Swift is Kelce’s motivator to continue his career

The tight end revealed on the show, “She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game.” He also gushed about his girlfriend as he revealed that Swift “loves coming” and “cheering” for him at his games at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, as reported by Page Six. He added, “I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

When discussing his plans for retirement from football, Kelce said his feelings about retiring “change every single day.” He said, “I love everything that I’m doing … but at the end of the day, I’m not having that extreme success on the field.”

The three-time Super Bowl winner continued, “I’m excited for these next couple of games … to finish this season off. I’ll reevaluate it like I always do [and] I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing and I’ll come back next year. It’s just something that you have to keep into perspective and I never want to get to the point where I’m not helping this team win or I’m hurting this team more than I’m helping this team.”

Klece further explained that fans will continue to see him play “in Chiefs uniform” as long as he is playing “good football.”

Also Read: Justin Bieber's ‘shocking’ Instagram unfollow sparks marriage trouble rumours with Hailey

Kelce’s early struggles in the season

Kelce admitted on his New Heights podcast that he was “struggling in terms of stats” at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, however, the Chiefs managed to find “ways to win games.” In September he said on one of the podcast episodes, “We’re not playing our best football” and acknowledged that he has “not really [received] a lot of opportunities” to play his game on the fields.

In December he also opened up about his lack of chemistry with Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes as Kelce said it was “f*****g frustrating”.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
