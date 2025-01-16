Justin Bieber's ‘shocking’ Instagram unfollow sparks marriage trouble rumours with Hailey

Justin Bieber has set the internet buzzing with speculation after his recent Instagram activity raised eyebrows. The pop star, 30, unfollowed his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin on Instagram, sparking chatter of marriage troubles. Fans have been quick to connect the dots, noting that this comes on the heels of Just also unfollowing several key figures in his life Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Justin Bieber unfollows Stephen Baldwin on Instagram

According to The U.S. Sun, Bieber has reportedly unfollowed several people on Instagram including his former mentor Usher, ex-managers Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye, former Ryan Good, and longtime bodyguard Kenny Hamilton.

Fans on Reddit have been vocal about their interpretations, with some suggesting that unfollowing Stephen might hint at marital troubles. One fan commented, “It’s so he doesn’t have to deal with her dad when the divorce happens,” while another labeled the move as part of a broader unfollowing spree that feels “a bit weird.”

Hailey, on her part, reportedly has never followed her father on Instagram. Last year, Stephen publicly sought prayers for his daughter, Hailey, and her husband, Justin, hinting at undisclosed struggles within their relationship this reportedly left the RHODE owner ‘angry and hurt’. Months later Hailey revealed she “was no longer very close to her family.”

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories," she told W magazine.

Stephen Baldwin's cryptic Instagram post

Hours after the news broke, Stephen Baldwin also posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 15. Sharing a quote from pastor Alistair Begg he wrote, “Let us beware of making snap decisions when we’re not on our game, when life has turned against us, when we’re disheartened and discouraged.”

He reportedly also posted a message expressing gratitude for his family, quoting lyrics from Ryan Ellis’ song “Better Days.” The post read, “God, thank you for my family and for all my lessons. I don’t deserve them, but you keep on pouring out from Heaven."

In February 2024, Stephen reshared a post from religious leader Victor Marx on his Instagram Stories, asking for “prayers” for the couple.

"Christians please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” Victor wrote in his post. He captioned the clip, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”

Amid swirling rumors of a potential divorce, Hailey shut down the speculation, urging fans not to believe the chatter. Later that year, Justin and Hailey surprised fans by announcing they were expecting their first child. In August 2024, the couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber. The day after the birth, Stephen Baldwin extended his congratulations to the new parents by resharing a celebratory post from Justin’s mother.