Sabrina Carpenter's bombshell makeup to Hailey Bieber's milky toners: Celeb-approved beauty trends set to boom in 2025

If you are a habitual doomscroller like us, every few days, you are bound to find yourself latently obsessing over the 'next big thing' that will apparently 'change your life'. Be real, how many times have you come across videos which claim to be advertising "the only thing you need" to fix whatever your biggest physical insecurity is. We're tired and we know so are you. No wonder the microtrend boom is undergoing a significant overhaul, with more and more content creators calling out the marketing gimmicks for what they truly are. Sabrina Carpenter bringing back full-glam routines to Hailey Bieber essentially kickstarting the milky serum era, these celeb-approved beauty trends are set to boom in 2025!(Photos: Instagram, X)

Now even if you are on your path to reformation, old habits die hard. And so we know that most of you beauty and skincare hounds are still scouring the net, maybe this time to find pieces and routines that are going to be worth the fiscal (and emotional) investment in the long haul. To make your hunt easier then, we have a few Business of Fashion-compiled and celebrity approved pointers, set to blow up in 2025.

Bombshell glam

The clean girl aesthetic with dewy cheeks, a shining forehead, slick hair and feline eyebrows sure does have its charm. But...we're getting bored. After all, where's the drama?! Thankfully, we have dedicated dramster and pop queen of the hour, Sabrina Carpenter, who quite literally is single-handedly bringing back a full-face of glam. Out rolled bangs, apple-plump cheeks, cushy lips, drawn out eyes — the whole nine yards are stealthily making a comeback. Best to invest in a trusty tinted blush before the prices skyrocket.

Skin prep's milky era

Don't get us wrong. The milky era in skincare is in no way Hailey Bieber's chemistry brain child. Full props to the ever-booming K-beauty industry for that. But, her influence in the skincare sector, thanks to the indominable Rhode lineup, is almost unmatched. Her glazing milk then is not only the perfect step 1 for skin prep, but also boosts barrier function while locking in hydration. Trust us, the squeaky clean serum era is very close to shutting shop.

PG-13 skincare

Social media is inescapable as are the oodles and oodles of GRWMs and (unchecked) skincare gyaan up for grabs. Now if you as an adult think you are easily influenced, imagine the kind of brain rot effect the endless scroll is having on the teeming teens of the world. The effect? Borderline disastrous. The beauty industry then, appears to have found a booming market in Gen Alpha with Target and Ulta Beauty taking the lead. Drunk Elephant, Byoma and Sol de Janeiro with their pop-packaging are just the tip of the iceberg here. Stock up!

Signature scent who?

It's all about variety baby! Signature scents may have an old world charm to them. But we're pumping the brakes on nostalgia for a bit as we get on-trend, expanding our perfumery acquires. With fragrance layering on the rise, now is the perfect time to invest in a series of rollerball perfumes from across luxury labels (significantly less heavy on the pocket!), to truly get bang for your buck.

We know Shah Rukh Khan was way ahead of his time, because of the iconic Diptyque and Dunhill combo he professed ages back!

Which of these celebrity-approved HOT beauty trends for the year then, are you most excited to adopt?