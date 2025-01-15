Diddy circle: Justin Bieber cuts Usher off; ‘terrified’ Kanye West finally reunited with kids, but still not in US

Peacock’s Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy has kicked off the Sean Combs documentary cycle, uncovering dark revelations about the disgraced rapper’s early years as a gatekeeper of the hip-hop industry. As the incarcerated record executive’s house of cards crumbles, people from his inner circle are either speaking out volumes of ever-scandalous lifestyle or distancing themselves from the mainstream focus. Amid the ongoing Diddy scandal, Justin Bieber has seemingly distanced himself from his former mentor, Usher. Meanwhile, Kanye West continues his Japan getaway to avoid dealing with legal trouble.

Amid the ongoing Diddy sexual assault allegations, Justin Bieber’s major social media move has ignited around round of fierce speculation. The former child artist’s career launch and jump to stardom are inherently tied to his close pal and former mentor Usher. The R&B “Daddy’s Home” icon’s artistic strings are, in turn, tied to a history with Diddy.

Justin Bieber seemingly cuts ties with former mentor Usher amid Diddy sex assault allegations

Despite their long professional relationship, the “Baby” hit-maker noticeably unfollowed Usher after treating his former manager, Scooter Braun, to the same cold dish. As is heavily speculated, Bieber has possibly even blocked the controversial talent manager. Other people Justin appears to have cut ties with on social media are his former manager from SB Projects Allison Kaye, ex-bodyguard Kenny Hamilton, former ‘swag coach’ Ryan Good (also best man at the singer’s wedding), and songwriter-producer Poo Bear (collaborated on songs like “Purpose,” “Changes” and “Journals”).

Fans worried about Bieber

The Internet has long been speculating about the presumed adverse impact of the growing Diddy scandal on Bieber, given his former connection with the Bad Boy Records founder. A user wrote on X/Twitter, “Justin unfollowed/blocked Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Ryan Good, and now Usher. We don’t know the full story, but we know they mistreated & exploited him, failing to protect him. But God saved him. May Justin continue to find light & healing away from the darkness of Hollywood.”

Despite being envisioned as the “father and son” pair in the music industry, Justin also snubbed Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, declining the invitation to perform onstage with him. Nevertheless, he was spotted watching the “Yeah” crooner from the stands with his wife Hailey Bieber. Justin later showered the legendary artist with extra love on Instagram, writing, “LOVE YOU MY BROTHER.”

Kanye West terrified of US return - possibly for Diddy reasons

On the other side of the globe, an equally controversial rapper as Diddy is reportedly “terrified to return to the US.” Drowning under the weight of his own pool of lawsuits, Kanye West also shares years-old connections with Combs. While the “Heartless” rapper’s ex Kim Kardashian and their four children tackled evacuation amid the raging Los Angeles wildfires, the 47-year-old producer wasn’t in a position to help the family as he’s been holed up elsewhere for the past eight months.

Despite snapping up a new $35 million megamansion in Beverly Hills months ago, Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been partying their time away in Tokyo, potentially to avoid setting foot in the US. West jumped ship to international waters in June when his former assistant Lauren Pisciott named him in an ongoing wrongful termination and sexual harassment lawsuit.

Ye distancing himself from legal trouble

She has since repeatedly expanded her allegations. In October, the former OnlyFans star dropped new accusations in an 88-page lawsuit, claiming that West drugged and raped her at a studio session he co-hosted with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Even though Ye has denied all of Pisciotta’s allegations, an insider recently told the Daily Mail, “With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified.” They added, “Kanye's reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states.”

Kanye West and kids reunited in Japan amid wildfires

Meanwhile, Kardashian has accused him of being an absent father.

West finally reunited with his kids on Tuesday after supposedly spending 118 days apart, according to visual proofs revealed by the Daily Mail. The dad-of-four was seen visiting a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo’s Ginza district with three of his children: Saint, Chicago and Psalm. West’s Australian wife and his eldest daughter, North, were not pictured with them. It’s unclear whether the latter travelled to Japan to visit her dad with her siblings. The Yeezy icon was also accompanied by a bodyguard and refused selfie requests from fans.