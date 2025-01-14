Where is Kanye West and why he has not returned home in months despite LA wildfire? He is ‘terrified’ of…

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their four kids left their residence in Calabasas, California, last week amidst raging wildfires that have forced evacuation. Kanye West has maintained distance from his kids and even Kardashian has blasted him for being an absent father. Now both West's supporters and detractors are wondering why he has been absent for so long.

Kardashian might have been able to use West's expansive new $35 million mega-mansion in neighboring Beverly Hills as a place to stay if she were in need of one. The 20,000 square feet property features two swimming pools, a spa, 18 bathrooms, and 11 bedrooms. However, the 47-year-old rapper has hardly visited the United States in the last eight months.

Insider told Daily Mail that the reason behind West's absence has no link with him evading his parental responsibilities.

“Kanye's reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states,” the sources said, as per the outlet.

Despite his mounting legal issues, West and his wife Bianca Censori have been visiting around the globe, first to Tuscany in May, then to Paris, and then to Russia in June.

In August, West was photographed at a family gathering in Los Angeles. A few days later, he was seen crossing a Trump rally in Beverly Hills in a Tesla Cybertruck. Last week, he joined his wife's parents to celebrate her birthday in Dubai. Several reports state that he is currently residing in Tokyo.

Does Kanye West's absence have anything to do with Diddy?

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the disgraced rapper, is presently in federal jail on several severe charges, including sex trafficking in connection with drug-fueled "freak-off" parties.

“With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified,” the insider said.

Lauren Pisciotta, who was West's former assistant, filed a wrongful termination and sexual harassment case against the rapper in June. Following this, he started traveling overseas frequently.

According to Pisciotta, West dismissed her after she refused to have sex with him. She said he repeatedly harassed her sexually from 2021 to 2022. West, however, has refuted all allegations.

Despite claiming his innocence, West is afraid of getting drawn into the legal proceedings surrounding Combs' case, maybe as a witness, according to sources.

Kanye and Combs were friends of a long time. They partied together at Diddy's celebrity-studded 50th birthday celebration in a Beverly Hills mansion in 2019. However, their friendship deteriorated with time and turned into a feud.