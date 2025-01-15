Jessica Simpson desperate to unload $18m LA mansion amid Eric Johnson split, wildfires: Estate re-listed with price cut

Jessica Simpson’s rocky start to the New Year has already been engulfed by life-changing events: Eric Johnson divorce rumours and the California wildfires. In the midst of the upheaval caused by the Los Angeles fires, the singer publicly announced that she and her family evacuated from her mansion in the area. Jessica Simpson's Hidden Hills home was re-listed for sale days before she confirmed her split from Eric Johnson. (Instagram / TMZ)

Days after the “We stayed as long as we could” Instagram update, Simpson's Hidden Hills house hit the market again with a revised and slashed asking price. According to real estate documents cited by The US Sun and InTouch, the “active” January 11 listing recorded Simpson’s LA home as back on sale at $17,900,000.

Jessica Simpson originally put her Hidden Hills home for sale in 2023

The pop star’s previous listing for the same residence gained attention in September 2023 for $22 million. With little to no development, the place stayed on the market for months before she pulled the listing in August 2024.

The 44-year-old singer-actress originally purchased the lavish property “nestled within the highly sought-after guard-gated community of Hidden Hills” from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne for $11.5 million in 2013 – a decade before Simpson first put it up for sale.

Nearly $18 million LA mansion survives wildfires

Despite its initial proximity to the Kenneth Fire, originating from Woodland Hills, the pop star’s estate is believed to have been untouched by the ravages of the deadly wildfires. Additionally, the Kenneth Fire, having burned 1,052 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, is now fully contained, according to Cal Fire.

The dance-pop vocalist’s 13,274 square foot LA mansion features 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The lavish Hidden Hills abode’s property listing also declares that it houses a “kitchenette and an intricately panelled study featuring a warm fireplace.”

About the Jessica Simpson-Eric Johnson split

The $4-million-plus price cut revised re-listing also noticeably popped up days before Jessica Simpson confirmed to PEOPLE, “Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” hit-maker and NFL alum Eric Johnson’s separation news made waves after their 10 years of marriage. The estranged couple share three children: Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

In 2023, Jessica and Eric appeared to have relocated to Nashville, where they had then rented a place for the summer. Following their wedding in July 2014 after four years of dating, Simpson confirmed months-long speculations about her and Johnson’s split in a solo statement to PEOPLE. A divorce petition has yet to be filed.