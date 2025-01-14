Jessica Simpson confirms splitting from Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage, says they are living separately

American singer and actor Jessica Simpson has confirmed that has parted ways with husband Eric Johnson after a decade-long marriage. The singer and actor confirmed the news to TMZ and shared that she and Eric are now focusing on what’s best for their kids. Jessica Simpson confirms split with Eric Johnson.(Instagram)

Jessica Simpson confirms split with Eric Johnson

Jessica revealed navigating a "painful situation" in her marriage with Eric Johnson and said, "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Jessica Simpson first raised eyebrows about problems in her marriage after she was seen without her wedding ring on multiple occasions in 2023. However, the family shut the rumours down after their trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in April 2024. But later, in November 2024, Eric Johnson again fueled divorce rumours after he was spotted without his wedding ring.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's marriage

The couple met each other in 2010 and got engaged that same year. In 2014, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony and later became parents to three children: 12-year-old Maxwell, 11-year-old Ace, and 5-year-old Birdie. Over the years, the couple often shared glimpses of their happy family life on social media. Before this, Jessica was married to Nick Lachey in the early 2000s but split in 2006. Eric, meanwhile, was married to Keri D'Angelo in the mid-2000s.

Earlier, in an interview with People, Jessica Simpson talked about how Eric Johnson embraced her career and said, "I don’t find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or my schedule was too demanding. He knows my heart and understands my heart more than anyone I’ve ever met in my life."