Diddy documentary claims he threatened ‘to eat' musician's ‘flesh’ amid dispute

A shocking new claim has emerged in the upcoming Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, alleging that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs made a terrifying threat to a musician following a heated argument. The 55-year-old music mogul is the central figure in the documentary, which features interviews with several people, including Sara Rivers, a former cast member of MTV's Making the Band 2 from 2002 to 2004. In the upcoming documentary, Sara Rivers accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of making violent threats and inappropriate advances. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Diddy ‘threatened’ the musicians

Rivers revealed about her time while on the show and what they had to put up with when dealing with Diddy. In the documentary, she mentioned one particular interaction where the disgraced mogul verbally berated her bandmates. She said, “When he got angry with one of my band members, he said, 'You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh.' And then he said to another one of my band members, he said, 'You're rolling your eyes, I could go get a crackhead and pay them $20 to smack the s*** out of you,’” as reported by The Mirror US.

She also called out Diddy’s behaviour “crazy” and admitted that she avoided being close to him until there were cameras recording, as per the preview of the documentary, as reported by Variety. She alleged, “The incident basically, I was by myself. He touched me in a place that he shouldn't have. That was inappropriate.”

Following the incident, Rivers felt “intimidated” by the rapper. However, Diddy has slammed all the claims made in the documentary.

Diddy’s attorney responds to the documentary

In a statement, the music mogul’s lawyer told The Mirror US, “These documentaries include unchecked claims and provide platforms for baseless conspiracy theories without accountability or evidence. In the case of the Peacock documentary in particular, the motivations and credibility of those being interviewed must be questioned."

The statement further mentioned, “Many claim to have knowledge but lack any connection to the truth, while their wild, unfounded theories are cut and sensationalized to appear factual. Sean Combs unequivocally denies these false allegations, which are harmful, defamatory, and unsupported by credible evidence."

It concluded with “It is deeply concerning how such narratives can influence public perception and prejudice the legal process. Mr. Combs deserves his day in court with an impartial jury, free from the taint of these baseless claims. The facts will be addressed in court, where truth—not fiction—will prevail."

In a follow-up statement about the documentary, the legal team added, “This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months. It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind."